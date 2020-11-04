Tech leads stocks higher

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher in early trading on Wall Street. Investors are putting more money into Big Tech companies, which have proven reliable moneymakers even as the coronavirus pandemic devastates other industries. The S&P 500 climbed 2.7% and the tech-heavy Nasdaq jumped 3.8%. But small-company stocks lagged the market and Treasury yields fell, signs that investors remain cautious with the outcome of the U.S. presidential election still unknown. Uber and Lyft soared after winning a vote in California letting them continue to treat drivers as contractors.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. services sector, where most Americans work, registered its fifth consecutive month of expansion in October. The Institute for Supply Management says its index of services activity ticked down to a reading of 56.6 last month, which was 57.8 in September. Any reading above 50 signifies expansion in services industries such as restaurants, department stores and delivery companies. The index registered sharp contractions in April and May as shutdowns aimed at containing the virus closed many businesses and put millions of Americans out of work. The index is now just below its February level of 57.3.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The U.S. trade deficit fell in September after hitting a 14-year high the previous month as exports outpaced imports. The Commerce Department reports that the gap between what the U.S. sells and what it buys abroad fell to $63.9 billion in September, a decline of 4.7% from a $67 billion deficit in August. September exports rose 2.6% to $176.4 billion, while imports ticked up 0.5% to $240.2 billion. Year to date, the goods and services deficit has jumped $38.5 billion, or 8.6%, to $485.6 billion. The total deficit for goods and services for the same period in 2019 was $447.1 billion.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Uber, Lyft and other app-based ride-hailing and delivery services spent $200 million in a winning bet to circumvent California lawmakers and the courts to preserve their business model by keeping drivers from becoming employees eligible for benefits and job protections. The titans of the so-called gig economy bankrolled the most expensive ballot measure in state history, which was decided with 58% of more than 11 million voters choosing to keep drivers classified as independent contractors able to set their own hours. The outcome was a defeat for labor unions that had pushed for a state law aimed directly at Uber and Lyft, mandating they provide drivers with protections like minimum wage, overtime, health insurance and reimbursement for expenses.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Voters in the U.S. presidential election faced a public health crisis and a wounded economy, but neither candidate emerged as the clear choice to handle both of those issues. That’s according to AP VoteCast, an expansive nationwide survey. More voters — both in the country overall and in key battlegrounds — said former Vice President Joe Biden would be better able to handle the coronavirus pandemic. But President Donald Trump edged out Biden on the question of who would be better to rebuild the economy. Despite the months of debate, three-quarters of all voters said they knew all along who they supported.