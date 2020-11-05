Stocks continue to climb

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are still riding Wall Street’s post-election wave, and the S&P 500 is rallying 2.2% in afternoon trading. With the outcome of the election still uncertain, markets are encouraged by the prospect of split control of Congress, which could mean the continuation of low tax rates and other business-friendly policies. Tech stocks are helping to lead the way higher amid rising expectations that a split Congress would not be as aggressive about targeting Big Tech for antitrust issues.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Federal Reserve says it’s keeping its benchmark interest rate at a record low near zero, and signaled today that it’s ready to do more if needed to support an economy under threat from a worsening coronavirus pandemic. The Fed announced no new actions after its latest policy meeting but left the door open to provide further assistance in the coming months. The central bank again pledged to use its “full range of tools to support the U.S. economy in this challenging time.” The economy in recent weeks has weakened after mounting a tentative recovery from the deep pandemic recession in early spring.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates are flat to lower this week, as the key 30-year rate fell to a new all-time low for the 12th time this year. The background of economic anxiety in the recession set off by the pandemic, which has depressed home loan rates through the year, was amplified in the past week by uncertainty over the presidential election. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan declined to 2.78% from 2.81% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.69% a year ago. The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage stayed at 2.32%.

UNDATED (AP) — Sports media giant ESPN is eliminating about 500 jobs worldwide, including about 300 through layoffs. The company says the cuts, which amount to about 10% of its employees, are due in large part to the pandemic. The company says the decision was made after exhausting other measures, such as furloughs and budget cuts. In addition to the layoffs, the company is planning to leave about 200 vacant positions unfilled. ESPN says the cuts are not concentrated in any one area.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Department of Justice is suing payment processing giant Visa to block the company’s purchase of financial technology startup Plaid, calling it a monopolistic takeover of a potential competitor to Visa’s ubiquitous payments network. The lawsuit, filed in the Northern District of California, seeks to stop Visa’s purchase of Plaid, which at $5.3 billion would have been the second-largest acquisition in the company’s history, second only to Visa’s buyout of Visa Europe a few years ago. Plaid provides the infrastructure to allow consumers and businesses to pay directly from their bank account.