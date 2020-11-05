Stocks gain on hopes for split Congress

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are still riding Wall Street’s post-election wave, and the S&P 500 is rallying 2% in early trading. It’s still not clear who will run the White House next year, though Joe Biden is pushing closer toward the needed mark. Markets are banking on the election leading to split control of Congress, which could mean the continuation of low tax rates and other business-friendly policies. Tech stocks helped lead the way amid rising expectations that a split Congress would not be as aggressive about targeting Big Tech for antitrust issues.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is posting huge third-quarter numbers, pulling in $4 billion in profit over three months. GM swung back strongly from a $806 million loss in the second quarter, when it was restarting factories shuttered during the early stages of the pandemic. Automakers have sprinted out of their pandemic lockdowns, and GM’s big quarter follows similar performances at crosstown rivals Ford and Fiat. All three blew past Wall Street’s sales and profit projections.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell slightly last week to 751,000, a still-historically high level that shows that many employers keep cutting jobs in the face of the accelerating pandemic. A surge in viral cases and Congress’ failure so far to provide more aid for struggling individuals and businesses are threatening to deepen Americans’ economic pain. Eight months after the pandemic flattened the economy, weekly jobless claims still point to a stream of layoffs. Before the virus struck in March, the weekly figure had remained below 300,000 for more than five straight years.

LONDON (AP) — The British government has extended for five months a salary support program paying 80% of wages for those unemployed because of coronavirus restrictions. Britain’s treasury chief told lawmakers the program, which ended Oct. 31, will be extended until the end of March. Last week, the government put England into lockdown from Thursday until Dec. 2 because of surging coronavirus infections. Sunak says the economic effects of lockdown “are much longer lasting for businesses and areas than the duration of any restrictions.”

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. productivity increased between July and September, but at a slower pace than in the previous quarter. The Labor Department reports that productivity advanced 4.9% in the third quarter, following an even larger 10.6% surge in the second quarter. Labor costs fell by 8.9% after rising by 8.5% in the second quarter. Productivity measures the amount of output per hour of work and is a key component in rising living standards. Even with the third-quarter slowdown, productivity is higher than it has over much of the past decade.