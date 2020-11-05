Stocks rally, AstraZeneca vaccine hopes, Uber eats shines

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks rallied again on Wall Street as a post-election wave of buying continues. The S&P rose 67.01 points or 1.9% to 3,510.45, bringing its gain for the week to 7.4%. Even with the presidential election not yet called, investors are banking on control of Congress remaining split between Democrats and Republicans, which could mean the continuation of low tax rates and other business-friendly policies. Tech stocks helped lead the way amid rising expectations that a split Congress would not be as aggressive about targeting Big Tech for antitrust issues. The Dow gained 542.52 points, or 1.9%, to 28,390.18. The Nasdaq composite climbed 300.15 points, or 2.6%, to 11,890.93.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Fed announced no new actions after its latest policy meeting but left the door open to provide further assistance in the coming months. The Fed’s policy statement, issued after a two-day meeting, made no mention of lawmakers’ failure to act. But when asked about the danger to the economy without a new rescue aid package soon, the chairman was clear, saying, he thinks we will “have a stronger recovery if we can get more fiscal support” from Congress.

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca hopes to show its COVID-19 vaccine is effective by the end of this year and is ramping up manufacturing so it can supply hundreds of millions of doses starting in January. The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker is working with the University of Oxford to develop one of the most closely watched COVID-19 vaccines, which is in late stage trials in the U.S., Britain and other countries to determine its safety and effectiveness. Once those results are reported, regulators will have to approve the vaccine for widespread use.

UNDATED (AP) — Uber’s food delivery business brought in more money during the third quarter than its signature rides business. It was a sign of how much consumer behavior has changed, and how far the company has adapted, since the pandemic struck. The company lost $1.09 billion in the third quarter as many customers continued to stay out of shared vehicles. Uber brought in $3.13 billion in revenue, down 18% from the same time last year. Its mobility business was down 53% from a year ago, but improved since the last quarter while its Eats business grew 125%.

UNDATED (AP) — Post shared thousands of times on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram are falsely claiming that an impossible number of people cast ballots in Wisconsin. One tweet that went viral relied on outdated figures from 2018 to wrongly claim that the number of votes cast in the state exceeded the number of registered voters. In fact, there were roughly 3.6 million registered voters as of Sunday night, and 3.3 million votes were cast this year. Meagan Wolfe, the state’s top elections official, addressed the social media inaccuracies today, saying: “Wisconsin does not have more votes than registered voters.”