Global markets higher…US employers slow hiring

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets followed Wall Street higher today amid protracted vote-counting following this week’s U.S. elections. London and Frankfurt rose in early trading. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Sydney closed higher. Shanghai declined. Markets are betting on control of the U.S. Congress being split between Republicans and Democrats, which could mean low taxes and light regulation that investors like will stay in place.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers may have slowed their hiring in October for a fourth straight month with confirmed viral cases reaching record levels and the loss of government aid deepening the hardships for many. Economists have forecast that employers added 580,000 jobs last month, down from 661,000 in September and 1.5 million in August. If that estimate proves accurate, last month’s gain will have been the weakest since employers began calling some employees back to work in May. And it would mean that the economy has regained only about 12 million of the 22 million jobs that vanished when the pandemic paralyzed the economy in early spring.

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Facebook has banned a large group called “Stop the Steal” that supporters of President Donald Trump were using to organize protests against the presidential vote count. Some members had called for violence, while many falsely claimed that Democrats are “stealing” the election from Republicans. Though the group amassed more than 350,000 members before Facebook took it down Thursday, it was just one among several similar groups that popped up as vote counting extended for days in several battleground states.

TOKYO (AP) — Toyota’s July-September profit fell 11% from a year earlier as the coronavirus pandemic slammed global demand, but Japan’s top automaker appeared to be holding up better than weaker rivals that have sunk into the red. Toyota reports a quarterly profit of 470.5 billion yen, or $4.5 billion. Toyota raised its annual global sales forecast to 9.4 million vehicles, better than its earlier forecast for 9.1 million vehicles. Toyota sold 10.5 million vehicles in the last fiscal year.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda reports its profit rose 23% in the last quarter, despite the pandemic that has slammed businesses around the world. Tokyo-based Honda says its July-September profit was 240.9 billion yen, or $2.3 billion, up from 196.5 billion yen, as the auto market recovered in some parts of the world. Honda says it carried out aggressive cost cuts. Honda’s quarterly sales slipped to 3.65 trillion yen, or $35 billion.