Stock indexes mixed as Wall Street takes a breather

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street’s best week since April is taking its first breather. Stocks are mixed following their big rally on enthusiasm about the upside of potential gridlock in Washington. The S&P 500 was virtually unchanged in afternoon trading, though it remains 7.4% higher for the week. Optimism was still pumping through other areas of the market, and Treasury yields climbed after a report showed U.S. employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. They’re the latest swings in a wild week dominated by Tuesday’s election, where the winner of the White House is still unknown.

PARIS (AP) — French President Emmanuel Macron (eh-mahn-yoo-EHL’ mah-KROHN’) has turned to international CEOs to promote France’s recovery plan aimed at saving jobs and pave the way for a greener, more competitive economy as the country is struggling amid the virus crisis. Macron spoke in a videoconference today with CEOs of eight major international groups in an effort to convince them that France is a relevant choice at times when they are looking into European countries’ economic strategies to decide where to invest. CEOs of U.S. group Coca-Cola, China’s renewable energy group Envision, India’s industrial Tata and British-Dutch consumer goods company Unilever were invited to the online meeting, along with others that have potential interests in France.

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — More than a quarter million Danes have gone into lockdown in a northern region of the country where a mutated variation of the coronavirus has infected minks being farmed for their fur, leading to an order to kill millions of the animals. Denmark’s prime minister says the lockdown is intended to contain the virus. It comes two days after the government ordered the cull of all 15 million minks bred at Denmark’s 1,139 mink farms. Health experts say that tests need to be done but that there is so far no evidence that the mutated version poses an increased danger to people or vaccine efforts.

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart is selling its business in Argentina as it continues to restructure its international division. It will continue to support the business transition services and sourcing agreements under Grupo de Narvaez, the company that is acquiring it, but it will not retain an equity stake. Walmart Argentina began operations in 1995 with a single shop in Buenos Aires. It has since expanded to more than 90 locations. Walmart operates stores in 27 countries under various names and has taken some lumps as it has attempted to export its low-price strategy overseas. It’s given up on operations in several international markets because it’s lacked the scale to press local suppliers on price as it does in the United States.

UNDATED (AP) — CVS Health is turning to veteran insurance executive Karen Lynch for leadership as the company pushes more into helping customers stay healthy and deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The drugstore chain and pharmacy benefit manager says Lynch will be promoted to replace Larry Merlo as president and CEO on Feb. 1. CVS Health also reported a better-than-expected third quarter and raised its 2020 forecast on Friday. The company runs one of the nation’s largest drugstore chains with about 9,900 retail locations. It also sells insurance and runs prescription drug plans through a large pharmacy benefit management business.