Stocks take breather, Solid hiring pace, Candy sales up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street took a breather today after a blistering rally that gave the market its biggest weekly gain since April and indicated investors see plenty of benefits from more gridlock in Washington. The S&P inched down 1.01 point, or less than 0.1%, to 3,509.44, leaving its blockbuster gain for the week at 7.3%. The Dow slipped 66.78 points, or 0.2%, to 28,323.40. The Nasdaq composite edged up by 4.30 points, or less than 0.1%, to 11,895.23.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Defying fears of another slowdown, U.S. businesses kept hiring at a solid pace in October. Yet there are signs they remain cautious about the economy’s future as the pandemic worsens. The Labor Department said today that employers added 638,000 jobs and the unemployment rate tumbled a full percentage point to 6.9%, extending what has been a faster recovery than many economists expected in the spring. But the pace of hiring isn’t robust enough to rapidly soak up the millions of Americans who were thrown out of work by the pandemic recession.

WASHINGTON (AP) _U.S. consumers increased their borrowing in September, helped by the first gain in the category that covers credit cards in seven months. The Federal Reserve reported that total borrowing rose by $16.2 billion in September, rebounding after a drop of $6.9 billion in August. The increase included a $3.98 billion increase in the category that includes credit cars, the first advance since February. The category that covers auto loans and student loans increased by $12.2 billion in September. That category has been rising steadily since a $6.9 billion drop in April.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Government health advisers have sharply criticized an experimental Alzheimer’s drug. The panel today urged the Food and Drug Administration to reject the treatment. They noted a number of flaws with study data submitted by drugmaker Biogen, which is developing the drug along with a Japanese company. The FDA is not required to follow the group’s advice, though it often does. The drug likely would be very expensive and could have a profound impact on health care costs. It’s given through an IV once a month. The FDA has not approved a new option for Alzheimer’s since 2003.

UNDATED(AP) — Hershey says its Halloween candy sales were up slightly this year despite lower enthusiasm for trick-or-treating amid the pandemic. Hershey said that earlier shipments of Halloween candy to stores helped boost sales. So did marketing messages that suggested safe ways to celebrate. Buck said investments in online sales capacity also helped move more candy. Hershey’s e-commerce sales grew 80% in the third quarter. Early Halloween sales helped Hershey to a stronger-than-expected third quarter. The company said its sales rose 4% to $2.2 billion in the July-September period.