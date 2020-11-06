Wall Street rally pauses…Job growth remains weak

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are slipping in early trading on Wall Street as the market takes its first breather from a torrid run this week on enthusiasm about the upside of potential gridlock in Washington. The S&P 500 was down 0.5% but remains on pace for its best week since April. Optimism is still pumping through other areas of the market, and Treasury yields rallied after a report showed U.S. employers hired more workers last month than economists expected. The job gains suggest the economic recovery may still be intact, though it also marked another slowdown in monthly job growth.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. employers added 638,000 jobs in October, a solid pace though far fewer than needed to regain most of the jobs lost to the pandemic recession just as new viral cases are setting record highs. The October gain suggested that a tentative economic recovery may remain intact even in the face of a surging viral outbreak. Today’s report from the Labor Department says the unemployment rate fell to 6.9% from 7.9% in September. Eight months after the virus struck the United States, the economy still has recovered barely half the 22 million jobs that were lost to the pandemic.

MILAN (AP) — The center of Italy’s vibrant financial capital, Milan, is remarkably empty today as a patchwork of nonessential businesses closed on the first day of a partial lockdown in four Italian regions aimed at stopping the coronavirus’s resurgence. The new restrictions allow a great deal more freedom than Italy’s near-total 10-week lockdown starting in March, but nonetheless brought recriminations from regional governments that feel unfairly targeted. Italy’s move echoes those in many parts of Europe, where infections are surging again, but governments have been reluctant to impose the kind of nationwide shutdowns they did in the spring because of the terrible economic damage they did.

UNDATED (AP) — Marriott is reporting dramatic improvements in the third quarter as travel demand rebounded in China. Average occupancy at hotels in China was 61% during the quarter, down just 10% from a year ago. Occupancy in North America was 37% as some leisure demand returned. That was down 40% from the July-September period a year ago. The world’s largest hotel company is reporting earnings of $100 million in the July-September period, down from $387 million in the same quarter a year ago. It says 94% of its hotels are now open worldwide.

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese automaker Honda has reported its profit rose 23% in the last quarter, despite the pandemic that has slammed businesses around the world. Honda says its July-September profit was 240.9 billion yen, or $2.3 billion, up from 196.5 billion yen, as the auto market recovered in some parts of the world. But Toyota says its profit for the quarter fell 11% from a year earlier. Still, Japan’s top automaker appeared to be holding up better than weaker rivals that have sunk into the red.