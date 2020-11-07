Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street took a breather Friday after a blistering rally during the week that gave the market its biggest weekly gain since April and indicated investors see plenty of benefits from more gridlock in Washington. The S&P is up 239.48 points, or 7.3% for the week, 8.6% for the year. The Dow is up 1,821.80 points, or 6.9%, 0.8% for the year. The Nasdaq is up 983.64 points, or 9%, a whopping 32.6% for the year. The Russell 2000 is up 105.68 points, or 6.9%, for a yearly gain of 1.5%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The American job market is clawing its way back — steadily if slowly — from the devastation inflicted by the coronavirus-caused recession. What no one knows is just how long it might take for workers to be made whole. In October, the government said Friday, employers added 638,000 jobs. It was a solid gain, more than economists had expected. And it was even stronger than the headline number suggested. Yet even with last month’s hiring, the economy has regained barely 12 million of the 22 million jobs it lost in March and April, when the virus suddenly paralyzed much of the economy.

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Warren Buffett’s company, Berkshire Hathaway, is reporting an 82% jump in its third-quarter profit, as the value of its investment portfolio soared. But the company says the coronavirus pandemic continued to hurt its assorted businesses, including BNSF railroad and Geico insurance. Berkshire said Saturday that it earned $30.1 billion during the quarter. That’s up from $16.5 billion a year ago. Buffett says operating earnings offer a better view of the company’s performance because they exclude investment gains. By that measure, Berkshire’s operating earnings fell by 32%, to $5.49 billion. Berkshire says it spent $9 billion repurchasing its own shares during the third quarter.

DETROIT (AP) — Regulators say metal fragments from an exploding air bag inflator killed the driver of an older Volvo, touching off a U.S. recall of up to 54,000 cars. The inflator was made by auto parts supplier ZF/TRW, but U.S. government documents show the devices perform similarly to deadly inflators made by Takata. The U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said it is reviewing data with Volvo about other vehicles equipped with the inflators and will decide whether to take further action. ZF/TRW spokesperson Tony Sapienza said Saturday in an email that he didn’t know whether the same inflators were sold to other automakers.

NEW YORK (AP) — New York’s attorney general is suing Sotheby’s, saying the prominent auction house helped an art collector dodge millions of dollars in New York sales taxes by claiming he was an art dealer for tax purposes. State Attorney Letitia James’ office filed the lawsuit Friday after reaching a $10.75 million settlement with the unnamed collector’s art holding company in 2018. The new lawsuit involves $27 million worth of art purchases. Sotheby’s said it “vigorously refutes” the allegations. The lawsuit describes the collector as someone who runs a successful shipping business, fancies Latin American art, lives outside the U.S. and has homes around the world, including a New York City apartment.