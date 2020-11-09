Dow surges…EU puts tariffs on US…GM recall

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow Jones Industrial Average surged 1,500 points, or 5.4%, in early trading today and the S&P 500 jumped 3.7% after drugmaker Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine looks highly effective. That added to investor relief that the U.S. presidential election was finally decided over the weekend. Global markets were also moving sharply higher. Treasury yields snapped higher and the price of crude oil soared 10%.

UNDATED (AP) — Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. Today’s announcement doesn’t mean a vaccine is imminent. The interim analysis, from independent data monitors, looked at 94 infections recorded so far in a study that has enrolled nearly 44,000 people. Pfizer did not provide any more details about those cases, and cautioned the initial protection rate might change by the time the study ends. The shots are made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Pfizer has said it plans to seek U.S. review later this month.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has agreed to put tariffs on up to $4 billion worth of US goods and services over illegal Boeing aid. EU governments made the decision after a video meeting today. Last month, international arbitrators gave the world’s biggest trade bloc the go ahead. It comes a year after the World Trade Organization authorized the United States to slap penalties on EU goods worth up to $7.5 billion. EU Commission Executive Vice-President Valdis Dombrovskis says the bloc remains “open for a negotiated solution. Our proposal remains on the table that both sides withdraw their tariffs.”

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors is recalling more than 217,000 vehicles in the U.S. and Canada because transmission oil can leak, causing them to stop or catch fire. The recall covers certain versions of the 2018 through 2020 Chevrolet Equinox and Traverse as well as the GMC Terrain. Also included are the 2018 Chevrolet Malibu and 2018 and 2019 Chevrolet Cruze and Buick LaCrosse, as well as the 2019 through 2020 Buick Encore and Enclave, the Cadillac XT4, GMC Acadia and Chevrolet Blazer. The 2020 Cadillac XT6 also is covered. GM says two bolts may be missing from the stop-start mechanism, allowing the fluid to leak. The company says it has no reports of crashes or fires. Dealers will inspect the mechanism and replace bolts if they’re missing. The recall is to begin Dec. 14.

UNDATED (AP) — McDonald’s U.S. sales came roaring back in the third quarter, amped up by the introduction of spicy chicken nuggets and a meal deal promotion with rapper Travis Scott. But sales elsewhere remained lower than a year ago, and McDonald’s says a resurgence of coronavirus cases in key markets like France, Germany and the United Kingdom could force dining room closures and other restrictions. McDonald’s same-store sales jumped 4.6% in the U.S. in the July-September period. Customer traffic was down, but when diners came, they ordered for larger groups.