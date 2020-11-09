Stocks surge…Zoom to boost security…More GM tech workers

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are surging, and Wall Street is catapulting back to record heights on a burst of hope that the economy can get back to normal following encouraging data about a potential coronavirus vaccine. The S&P 500 jumped 3.2% in afternoon trading and is on track to close at a record for the first time in more than two months. Markets around the world were already climbing before the encouraging early data on Pfizer’s potential vaccine on relief that the uncertainty created by the market-bruising presidential election was finally clearing. Travel companies and other stocks that most need the economy to recover led the way.

UNDATED (AP) — Investors ran into trading difficulties Monday as several leading brokerage firms experienced technical issues that limited user access. Charles Schwab said it had technical issues earlier, which led to some clients being unable to access their accounts. TD Ameritrade and Vanguard also reported difficulties.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal regulators are requiring Zoom to strengthen its security in a proposed settlement of allegations that the video conferencing service misled users about its level of security for meetings. The settlement was announced by the Federal Trade Commission. A complaint filed by the agency accused Zoom of deceiving users over security since at least 2016. It said the company held on to cryptographic keys that allowed it to access content from its customers’ meetings, and secured meetings with a lower level of privacy encryption than it promised customers. The regulators allege that Zoom “engaged in a series of deceptive and unfair practices that undermined the security of its users.”

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s energy minister says global energy producers have the ability to tweak an agreement on production cuts that could be extended through the end of 2022. His comments on Monday signal the anticipation of continued weakened demand for crude as the coronavirus pandemic impacts consumption and grounds air travel for many. The Saudi-led OPEC oil cartel and other oil producers have cut production by 7.7 million barrels a day.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will hire 3,000 more technical workers by early next year to help with virtual product testing and to develop software as a service. The automaker says it will offer more remote work opportunities to help develop electric and autonomous vehicles. GM wants to hire electrical system and infotainment software engineers as well as developers for Java, Android, iOS and other platforms. The company says it wants to increase diversity with the new hires to build on its existing software expertise.