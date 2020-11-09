Vaccine data rallies stocks…EU imposes tariffs on US goods

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Encouraging data about a potential coronavirus vaccine has sent markets rallying worldwide. The S&P 500 rose 1.2% after Pfizer said early vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. The index had been up as much as 3.9% earlier in the day, above its record high, but settled back to close with a 41 point gain at 3,550.50. Stocks of companies that most need a return to normal led the way, including an 11.6% surge for Chevron and 11.9% jump for The Walt Disney Co. The Dow climbed 834, closing at 29,157. 97. Drops in Big Tech companies dragged the Nasdaq composite lower, dropping 181 points to 11,713.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union has agreed to put tariffs on up to $4 billion worth of U.S. goods and services in response to illegal aid to plane maker Boeing. The move comes a year after the World Trade Organization authorized the United States to slap penalties on EU goods worth. The WTO had ruled that Boeing was given an unfair edge over Airbus by tax breaks from Washington state. But after the WTO decision, the state repealed the tax breaks, making the EU’s complaint obsolete in the view of U.S. officials. U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer said Washington is disappointed by the EU action.

LONDON (AP) — Negotiators from Britain and the European Union are meeting to seek a breakthrough in gridlocked trade talks, with just days until a deadline to strike a post-Brexit deal. EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier met his British counterpart, David Frost, in London, as members of Britain’s House of Lords prepared to rip up a contentious Brexit bill that threatens to derail negotiations. Prime Minister Boris Johnson has infuriated the EU with a bill that breaches parts of the legally binding withdrawal agreement between the two sides.

NEW YORK (AP) — McDonald’s U.S. sales came roaring back in the third quarter, amped up by the introduction of spicy chicken nuggets and a meal deal promotion with rapper Travis Scott. And McDonald’s says more is coming. The company says a much-anticipated big chicken sandwich will go on sale in the U.S. early next year. McDonald’s says it’s also developing a plant-based burger, McPlant. McDonald’s same-store sales jumped 4.6% in the U.S. in the July-September period. But sales worldwide were down, and McDonald’s warned that resurgent cases in Europe could restrict store hours and capacity.

SEATTLE (AP) — A former Microsoft worker has been sentenced to nine years in prison for a scheme to steal $10 million in digital currency — money authorities say he used to buy a $160,000 car and a lakefront home. Volodymyr Kvashuk, a Ukrainian citizen living in Renton, Washington, was responsible for helping test Microsoft’s online retail sales platform. Prosecutors said he stole digital currency such as codes that could be redeemed for Microsoft products or gaming subscriptions, then resold them on the internet. A federal jury convicted him of tax, money laundering and fraud charges. A judge sentenced him Monday and ordered him to pay more than $8.3 million in restitution.