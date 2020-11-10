Rally slows…More jobs listed, fewer hired…Amazon charged

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The big rally for markets worldwide is slowing today, but optimism remains high that the global economy may still be on track for a return to normal. It’s the second straight day that rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine have investors reordering which stocks they see winning and losing, and the rotations are leaving U.S. stock indexes mixed in morning trading. Treasury yields and oil, meanwhile, are holding their big gains from a day before or adding a little more amid the increased confidence in the economy. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower, though the small movement belies a lot of churning going on underneath.

WASHINGTON (AP) — American employers advertised slightly more jobs in September but hired fewer people as the U.S. economy struggles to recover from last spring’s coronavirus collapse. The Labor Department says job postings rose to to 6.44 million in September, up from 6.35 million in August. Employers hired 5.87 million workers, down from 5.95 million in September. The U.S. labor market has been rebounding gradually from last spring economic shutdown. The Labor Department reported Friday that employers added 638,000 jobs last month and that the unemployment rate dropped sharply — to 6.9% from 7.9% in September.

LONDON (AP) — European Union regulators have filed antitrust charges against Amazon, accusing the e-commerce giant of using data to gain an unfair advantage over merchants using its platform. The EU’s executive commission, the bloc’s top antitrust enforcer, says the charges have been sent to the company. The commission said it takes issue with Amazon’s systematic use of non-public business data to avoid “the normal risks of competition and to leverage its dominance” for e-commerce services in France and Germany, the company’s two biggest markets in the EU. Amazon faces a possible fine of up to 10% of its annual worldwide revenue, which could amount to billions of dollars. It rejects the accusations.

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Commission will sign a deal to secure up to 300 million doses of the experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer. The president of the EU’s executive arm says the commission will authorize the deal on Wednesday. Pfizer said Monday that early results from the vaccine suggests the shots may be a surprisingly robust 90% effective at preventing COVID-19. The European Commission had already secured three other deals with pharmaceutical companies allowing its 27 member states to buy nearly one billion doses of a potential coronavirus vaccine.

DETROIT (AP)— — Ford plans to add 350 jobs at two U.S. factories to meet expected demand for electric vehicles that haven’t gone on sale yet. The automaker said Tuesday it will add 150 workers at its Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri, to build the new E-Transit full-size van that will go on sale late next year. Another 200 workers will be hired at Ford’s Electric Vehicle Center in Dearborn, Michigan, which will build an all-electric F-150 pickup starting in mid-2022. In addition, Ford says it will invest $100 million in the Kansas City plant for an assembly line that will build the electric vans.