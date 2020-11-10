Stocks throttle back … Alarm sounded over US coral reefs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks downshifted after yesterday’s worldwide rally, but optimism remained high that the global economy may still be headed for a return to normal. It was the second straight day that rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine pushed investors to reorder which stocks they see winning and losing. The majority of U.S. stocks end higher but the indexes mixed. The S&P 500 was down about 5 point to to 3,545. The Nasdaq fell nearly 160 points, of 1.4%, on weakness for Big Tech stocks. But the Dow gained 263, closing at 29,420.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A more conservative Supreme Court appears unwilling to do what Republicans have long desired — kill off the Affordable Care Act. That includes its key protections for pre-existing health conditions and subsidized insurance premiums that affect tens of millions of Americans. The justices met a week after the election and remotely in the midst of a pandemic that has closed their majestic courtroom to hear the highest-profile case of the term so far. They took on the latest Republican challenge to the law known as “Obamacare,” with three appointees of President Donald Trump, an avowed foe of the health care law, among them.

UNDATED (AP) — New Jersey is upping its efforts to force chemical companies to pay for decades of contamination of waterways by substances including so-called “forever chemicals” used to stain-proof clothing and produce non-stick cookware that have become ubiquitous in everyday life. The state sued three companies on Tuesday, alleging they have failed to clean up, and in some instances continue to release, chemicals that have polluted water at opposite ends of the state in Edgewater and West Deptford. The substances are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down, and accumulate in the air, water, soil and even fish. They can harm fetuses and newborns, and have been associated with cancer.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A first of its kind assessment of the coral reefs in U.S. waters is sounding the alarm over the role of human activity and climate change in the decline of these sensitive ecosystems, which scientists deem essential to the health of the world’s oceans. The reefs off heavily populated Florida are among the most damaged, with as little as 2% of the coral reefs remaining. While the report says the condition of the coral reefs in the U.S. is “fair,” researchers say they continue to be vulnerable. The study found warming waters because of climate change has especially been problematic in those reefs ranging from the Pacific to Florida waters.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple is rolling out new Mac computers powered by the same kind of chips that run iPhones and iPads, a move aimed at making it easier for its most popular products to work together. Macs using the new chips will be able to run the same apps designed for the iPhone’s mobile operating system, although it appears some developers aren’t immediately keen on making those apps available for Macs. Apple didn’t demonstrate any other interoperability features based on the new chips, although analysts expect more cross-pollination. The new Mac chips promise faster processing speeds, sleeker designs and longer battery life.