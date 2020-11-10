Stocks turn mixed…Government will distribute antibody drug

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been mixed in afternoon trading, as the worldwide rally takes a breather. Still, optimism remains high that the global economy may still be on track for a return to normal. The S&P 500 was mostly unchanged, but there was plenty of churning underneath. It’s the second straight day that rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine have investors reordering which stocks they see winning and losing.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. government will start Wednesday to distribute the limited supplies of a newly authorized antibody drug for those with mild or moderate COVID-19 in hardest-hit states. On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration agreed to allow emergency use of Eli Lilly’s experimental drug in non-hospitalized patients while studies continue to determine its safety and effectiveness. The treatment aims to help the immune system clear the virus. The government has spent $375 million to buy 300,000 vials, each containing 700 milligrams of the drug, and says each vial is a treatment course. However, only a dose four times higher proved effective in results revealed so far.

UNDATED (AP) — New Jersey is upping its efforts to force chemical companies to pay for decades of contamination of waterways by so-called “forever chemicals” used to stain-proof clothing and produce non-stick cookware that have become ubiquitous in everyday life. The state sued three companies today, alleging they have failed to clean up, and in some instances continue to release, chemicals that have polluted public drinking water at opposite ends of the state in Edgewater and West Deptford. The substances are sometimes called “forever chemicals” because they do not break down, and accumulate in the air, water, soil and even fish. They can harm fetuses and newborns, and have been associated with cancer.

UNDATED (AP) — Boeing has gone two straight months without booking an airplane order from an airline. And deliveries of new planes are continuing to slow down as the pandemic cripples air travel and Boeing’s 737 Max remains grounded. Boeing said Tuesday that customers canceled orders for 12 new Max jets in October. The company dropped another 25 Max orders from its backlog because of the airlines’ weakening financial health makes those deals doubtful. Boeing delivered 13 airliners last month, down from 20 in October 2019.

NEW YORK (AP) — J.C. Penney is on course to emerge from bankruptcy by Thanksgiving after a U.S. bankruptcy court approved the sale of the ailing retailer to two of the nation’s largest landlords and its primary lenders. Under the deal announced earlier this fall, substantially all of J.C. Penney’s retail and operating assets will be acquired by Brookfield Asset Management and Simon Property Group. With no other valid offers in sight, Penney’s fate was hanging by the wire. Penney’s financing agreement expires on Nov. 16 and the sale had to close by Nov. 20 to avoid going out of business. Still, Penney faces an uphill challenge of attracting shoppers this holiday season.