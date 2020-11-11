Stocks mixed, NYC 10p closings, Biz travel changing

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mostly higher on Wall Street today, helped by big technology stocks, but news of tighter restrictions in New York State dented an earlier rally. The Dow fell in part because of American Express and Walt Disney. Both shot up earlier this week on vaccine news but pulled back when news crossed that New York would put restrictions on bars, restaurants and gyms as COVID-19 infections rose in the state. Today, the S&P closed up 27.13 points, or 0.8%, to 3,572.66. The technology-heavy Nasdaq composite, meanwhile, rose by 2%. The Dow fell 23.29 points, or 0.1%, to 29,397.63.

UNDATED A(P) — Restaurants, bars and gyms will have to close at 10 p.m. across New York state in the latest effort to curb the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced Wednesday. People will also be barred from hosting private gatherings of more than 10 people. Cuomo said the new restrictions, which go into effect Friday, are necessary because new coronavirus infections have been traced to those types of activities. Businesses can reopen each morning. Cuomo spoke as rates of coronavirus infection continued to rise in New York and elsewhere. He said 1,628 people were hospitalized across the state for COVID-19 on Tuesday and that 21 people died.

UNDATED (AP) — Business travel might never look the same in the wake of the coronavirus. Consulting firm McKinsey and Co. says it took international business travel five years to recover after the 2008 recession. But this time, the ease of videoconferencing could put a permanent dent in corporate trips. Many companies, like Dubai-based television station operator MBC Group, say they’ve been able to do business just as well online, so they’re unlikely to travel as much when the pandemic ends. That’s chilling new for hotels, airlines and others that rely on business travelers. Corporate travel represents 21% of all travel spending globally, according to the World Travel and Tourism Council.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The U.S. Department of Energy has awarded just under $14 million for an attempt to build a hydrogen-energy production facility at a Minnesota nuclear power plant with the help of a research lab in Idaho. Idaho National Laboratory and Minneapolis-based Xcel Energy will work on devising and building the facility, most likely at Xcel Energy’s Prairie Island Nuclear Generating Station in Red Wing, Minnesota. The project announced this week is part of the Energy Department’s strategy to reduce U.S. greenhouse gas emissions using nuclear power to generate carbon-free energy. Vehicles using hydrogen fuel cells, for example, produce only water vapor and warm air as exhaust.

UNDATED (AP) — As poll workers tallied votes from the U.S. presidential election, many social media users interpreted a clerk’s error in a small, Republican-leaning Michigan county as vote-rigging because it wrongly favored Joe Biden, before being fixed. A week later, that misinterpreted mistake has snowballed into a deluge of false claims that Democrats have deep ties to Dominion Voting Systems, the company that supplies election equipment to Michigan and dozens of other states nationwide. Claims of Congressional Democrats involvement are all unsubstantiated. But that didn’t stop tens of thousands of social media users from amplifying them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram this week.