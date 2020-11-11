Stocks mixed, S&P 500 ticks closer to record

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P 500 is edging closer to its record in mixed trading on Wall Street. The benchmark index was up 0.4% in morning trading. Enthusiasm about the economy’s possible return to normal has vaulted stocks higher this week following encouraging but incomplete data on a potential coronavirus vaccine. That’s pushed investors to shift dollars out of the old winners of the stay-at-home economy and into stocks beaten down by the pandemic. Big Tech stocks had borne the brunt of the dramatic reordering, but they are clawing back some of those earlier losses.

UNDATED (AP) — The popular video-sharing app TikTok is asking a federal court to intervene, with its future in limbo since President Donald Trump tried to shut it down earlier this fall. TikTok’s Chinese owner, ByteDance, has until tomorrow to sell off its U.S. operations under an executive order that Trump signed in August. Trump in September gave his tentative blessing to a ByteDance proposal that would place TikTok under the oversight of American companies Oracle and Walmart. But TikTok says it’s received “no clarity” from the U.S. government about whether its proposals have been accepted.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that the rear suspensions on older Cadillac SUVs can fail, causing drivers to lose control and possibly crash. The probe by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration covers about 344,000 SUVs from 2010 through 2015. The agency says it has nine complaints from owners, including two that caused crashes. Three people were hurt. About 290,000 of the SUVs were recalled in 2014 for the same problem, but some of the owners who complained to the agency said they were not included in the recall. The agency says it will determine how many vehicles are having the problem. The probe could lead to a recall. GM says it’s cooperating in the probe.

BERLIN (AP) — The German government’s panel of independent economic advisers is predicting that the country’s economy, Europe’s biggest, will shrink by 5.1% this year — a somewhat more optimistic forecast than one made recently by ministers. In a report released today, the five-member German Council of Economic Experts predicted that gross domestic product will grow by 3.7% in 2021. At the end of October, Economy Minister Peter Altmaier predicted a 5.5% contraction this year, followed by 4.4% growth next year. The experts said their forecast takes account of the resurgence of infections over the past two months and of new measures taken in an effort to curb it.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — European Central Bank Christine Lagarde says bond purchases and cheap loans to banks are likely to remain the main tools as the central bank looks at ramping up stimulus. That adds some detail to her remarks at the central bank’s Oct. 28 meeting when she all but promised more stimulus would be launched at the bank’s next meeting on Dec. 10. The increase in coronavirus infections across Europe has led to predictions that the economy will go into reverse in the last months of the year. The bond purchases and long-term, ultra-cheap loans to banks are ways to keep credit flowing to businesses hard hit by the pandemic.