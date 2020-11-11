Wall Street pushes toward record highs for S&P 500

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Another rally for the S&P 500 is carrying it toward its record high, and this time big technology stocks are also rising on Wall Street. The index was up 0.9% in afternoon trading. Enthusiasm about the economy’s possible return to normal has spurred stocks this week following encouraging but incomplete data on a potential coronavirus vaccine. That’s pushed investors to shift out of the old winners of the stay-at-home economy and into stocks beaten down by the pandemic. Big Tech stocks had borne the brunt of the reordering, but they are clawing back some of those earlier losses.

CINCINNATI (AP) — Kentucky’s governor says a fiery crash could keep a bridge linking Ohio and Kentucky closed for days. Gov. Andy Beshear says intense heat from the fire has delayed inspections of the Brent Spence Bridge. The bridge is a crucial link for interstate commerce. Officials say a truck hauling potassium hydroxide and another truck crashed on the northbound deck of the bridge this morning. Beshear says the fire has been contained. But he says the heat from the blaze has made the bridge too hot for bridge inspectors. He says damage to the bridge and its concrete decking is visible.

MADRID (AP) — The Spanish Health Ministry says foreign travelers from countries considered high-risk areas for the coronavirus will be asked to provide proof of a negative test to visit Spain. The ministry said that starting Nov. 23, travelers to Spain will be required to submit a negative test result from within 72 hours prior to their planned departure. They will be able to do so via the internet or with a document before boarding a plane. The proof of being virus-free before traveling will come on top of the temperature checks performed on arriving passengers at Spain’s airports. The measure will apply to countries designated as “high risk.”

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Luxury carmaker BMW is showing off a new SUV it says will provide the direction for its future electric models. The iX is a long, sleek vehicle combining elements of both an SUV and a conventional car; the company calls it a sports-activity vehicle. There’s a curved glass touchscreen on the dashboard and lot of glass overhead for more light. The company says it will get range of 600 kilometers on the European standard and more than 300 miles per full charge by the U.S. yardstick. It’s going into production in the second half of next year and should reach customers around the end of the year.

HONG KONG (AP) — Chinese consumers spent over a hundred billion dollars during this year’s Singles’ Day shopping festival, signaling a rebound in consumption as China recovers from the coronavirus pandemic and a battering of the economy. From Nov. 1 to Nov. 11, shoppers spent more than $75.1 billion on the e-commerce platforms operated by e-commerce firm Alibaba. On rival platform JD.com, consumers racked up more than $40 billion in sales over the same period. The annual festival offers shoppers generous discounts on everything from fresh produce to luxury items.