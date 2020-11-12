Stocks drop…Vaccine agreement reached with drug stores

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street amid worries about worsening coronavirus counts across the country. The S&P 500 fell 1.1%, a rare stumble in what’s been a banner month for the benchmark index. Many analysts think the market can climb higher and set more records amid optimism a vaccine may be coming for COVID-19. But several risks remain that could trip up markets in the near term. Rising above them all is the continuing pandemic, with daily counts climbing in nearly every state across the country.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal health officials have reached an agreement with pharmacies across the U.S. to distribute free coronavirus vaccines after they are approved and become available to the public. The goal eventually is to make getting a COVID-19 vaccine like getting a flu shot. Today’s agreement with major chain drug stores, grocery market pharmacies and other chains and networks covers about 3 in 5 pharmacies in all 50 states and U.S. territories. It looks ahead to a time next spring when yet-to-be-approved vaccines will start to become available beyond priority groups such as health care workers and nursing home residents. The announcement comes as the nation is seeing its broadest virus surge of the pandemic.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The world’s top central banks are saying the global economy will still need support despite good news about early stages of vaccine development against COVID-19 which is still the chief threat to the economy. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said at an online conference held by the European Central Bank that “the next few months could be challenging” as the virus spreads. He said that Congress “may need to do more” in terms of stimulus. So far that’s been held up in the Congress as earlier stimulus expired. European Central Bank head Christine Lagarde and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey both cautioned against being overly optimistic over news of early vaccine trials.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden’s top allies on Capitol Hill have adopted a combative posture on COVID-19 relief. They are accusing GOP leaders of dragging their feet in acknowledging Biden’s victory while doubling down on a $2 trillion-plus relief bill that’s a nonstarter with congressional Republicans. The message Thursday from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer was that Republicans should concede the election and immediately return to negotiations on COVID relief. Top House Republican Kevin McCarthy of California, for his part, accused Pelosi of playing politics with COVID, deliberately dragging out pre-election talks on new relief to deny President Donald Trump a victory that could have helped him in the election.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits. The Treasury Department reports that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, nearly double the red ink of a year ago. The shortfall is the result of declining revenues and soaring spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus. The deficit was almost double the $134.5 billion deficit in October of last year. It broke the old record of a $176 billion deficit in October 2009 when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.