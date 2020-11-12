Stocks mixed amid virus concerns

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed in morning trading on Wall Street amid worries about worsening coronavirus counts across the country. The S&P 500 was down slightly after climbing at least 0.8% in six of the last eight days. The Dow Jones industrial average also moved lower, while the Nasdaq rose. Many analysts along Wall Street are still optimistic the market can climb higher and set more records amid optimism a vaccine may be coming for COVID-19. But several risks remain that could trip up markets in the near term. Rising above them all is the continuing pandemic, with daily counts climbing in nearly every state across the country.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 709,000, the fourth straight drop and a sign that the job market is slowly healing. The figures coincide with a sharp resurgence in confirmed viral infections to an all-time high above 120,000 a day. Cases are rising in 49 states, and deaths are increasing in 39. The nation has now recorded 240,000 virus-related deaths and 10.3 million confirmed infections.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices were unchanged in October, the lowest reading in five months. It’s an indication that the price spike seen this summer is beginning to fade as coronavirus cases start to increase. The Labor Department says the flat reading in October followed a gain of 0.2% in September. Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy costs, also showed no changed in October, another indication that inflation remains well-behaved. Over the past 12 months, overall inflation is up a moderate 1.2% while core inflation is up 1.6%. Both readings are well below the Federal Reserve’s 2% target. Used car prices, which had been surging, retreated slightly in October, dropping 0.1% after a 6.7% jump n September which had been the largest one-month gain in 51 years.

MIAMI (AP) — Primary care provider Cano Health will receive a nearly $1.5 billion infusion as investors push deeper into a growing form of care delivered to Medicare Advantage patients. The Miami-based company says it will merge with a publicly traded special purpose acquisition company, Jaws Acquisition Corp. The deal aims to fuel value-based care, an approach where doctors focus more on keeping patients healthy or improving health instead of waiting to treat whatever ailment makes them seek care. The deal includes $690 million in cash from Jaws and an $800 million private placement of common stock in the combined company.

LONDON (AP) — It’s a concept straight out of a sci-fi film — music and sounds beamed straight into your head, no headphones required. Israeli sound specialists Noveto Systems are debuting a system that creates a “personal sound bubble” around listeners, allowing them to hear their music, video games and other sounds, and not disturb those around them. An Associated Press journalist tested the system this week in London and says Noveto’s SoundBeamer 1.0 creates 3-D sound so close it feels like it’s inside one’s ears. Noveto says it is working on a smaller and smarter prototype with hopes for a Christmas 2021 release.