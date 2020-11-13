S&P reaches record high, Bolt recall, CEO’s on Trump

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P closed at a record high on Wall Street today as optimism built among investors that a coming vaccine for coronavirus will help end the shutdowns that have devastated the economy. Small-company stocks outpaced the rest of the market this week, reflecting greater confidence in the economy. The S&P added 48.14 points, or 1.4%, to 3,585.15. Both the Dow and the Nasdaq composite closed higher as well, but did not close at records.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Only a few of America’s CEOs have made public statements about President Donald Trump’s refusal to accept his election loss. But many are worried about it in private. About two dozen CEOs of major U.S. corporations attended a video conference on Nov. 6 to talk about what collective action they could take if they see an imminent threat to democracy. A Yale University Professor says the CEOs agreed Trump has the right to make legal challenges alleging election fraud. But if he refuses to leave office or takes other steps to stay in power, the CEOs say they will act. Such actions would include public statements and pressuring legislators in their home states to follow the legal process of transferring power.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden is unlikely to get sweeping health care changes through a closely divided Congress, but there’s a menu of narrower actions he can choose from to make a tangible difference on affordability and coverage for millions of people. There’s bipartisan interest in prescription drug legislation to limit what Medicare recipients with high costs pay for medications and to restrain price increases generally. And Biden could finally nudge legislation to curb surprise medical bills over the finish line.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will recall nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric cars worldwide because the batteries have caught fire in five of them. The company says it doesn’t know yet what’s causing the fires, but engineers are working to figure it out. Two people have suffered smoke inhalation due to the fires and a house set ablaze. U.S. safety regulators said the cars should be parked outdoors until recall repairs are done. Dealers will install software that limits charging to 90% of the battery’s capacity until a permanent fix is developed. The recall covers Bolts from the 2017 through 2019 model years.

UNDATED (AP) Federal regulators have fined the nation’s largest public utility more than $900,000 for violating procedures during the startup of a Tennessee nuclear reactor and subsequently misleading investigators. Two managers and a plant operator who worked at the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Watts Barr Nuclear Plant were also issued violations by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. In a Nov. 6 notice, regulators noted a “substantial safety culture issue” at the time of the 2015 incident. The notice says TVA has taken action to address the violations but hasn’t articulated “broad, comprehensive and substantive corrective actions.” TVA says the problems identified by the commission are problems of the past.