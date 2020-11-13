Stocks rise, heading for another weekly gain

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are broadly higher on Wall Street, keeping the market on track for its second weekly gain in a row. The S&P 500 index rose 0.8% in the early going, bringing its gain for the month so far to just over 9%. Technology stocks are leading the way once again. Cisco, which makes networking gear, and Applied Materials, which makes semiconductor equipment, both rose sharply after reporting results that beat analysts’ forecasts. Disney also rose after reporting that its newly launched streaming service, Disney Plus, now has 73.7 million subscribers, surpassing estimates. Treasury yields rose.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. wholesale prices rose moderately in October as food costs jumped by the largest amount in five months. The Labor Department says its producer price index, which measures inflation pressures before they reach the consumer, increased 0.3% last month, slightly lower than the 0.4% gain in September. Food costs rose 2.4%, the biggest increase since a 5.6% surge in May that was tied to shortages caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The report on wholesale prices follows a report yesterday that retail prices showed no change in October and consumer inflation has risen just 1.2% over the past 12 months.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The Group of 20 nations, representing the world’s biggest economies, says that low-income countries hardest hit by the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic could potentially get an extension on their debt payments beyond mid-2021, and in the most severe cases, be considered for a write-off. The statement was released today after a virtual gathering of the group’s finance ministers and central bank governors. It declared that the countries had agreed on a common framework for debt restructuring that aims to treat creditors equally. A month ago, the G-20 agreed to suspend $14 billion in debt payments for an additional six months to support 73 of the world’s neediest countries.

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says state-backed Russian and North Korean hackers have in recent months tried to steal valuable data from leading pharmaceutical companies and COVID-19 vaccine researchers. It says in a blog post that most of the attacks were unsuccessful but provided no information on those that did succeed. Microsoft says most of the targets were in Canada, France, India, South Korea and the U.S. It is not naming them, but says most were vaccine developers in various stages of clinical trials. In July, the U.S. government said Chinese state-backed hackers were also targeting vaccine-makers.

ISTANBUL (AP) — Turkish regulators have fined Google more than $25 million for allegedly abusing its market dominance in online searches. The Competition Authority says Google and its parent company Alphabet have made it difficult for companies to show up in searches if they did not generate advertisement revenue for Google. The Turkish authority said Google would have to take remedial measures within six months. It will have to present compliance measures and annual reports for five years.