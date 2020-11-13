Stocks rise

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are higher in afternoon trading on Wall Street, recovering some of the declines markets posted yesterday on worries about rising coronavirus infections and their impact on the U.S. and global economy. Energy, real estate and companies that rely on consumer spending are up today, while technology shares were mostly lower. One exception to the declines in technology was Cisco, which jumped nearly 7% on the back of better-than-expected earnings. Investors were also digesting a report that showed U.S. consumer sentiment falling in November much more than expected due to rising coronavirus infections.

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich. (AP) — Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is taking legal action to force the shutdown of a pipeline that carries oil beneath the channel linking Lake Michigan and Lake Huron. Whitmer’s office has notified Enbridge that it will revoke the easement granted in 1953 that allowed the Canadian company to run its Line 5 across the Straits of Mackinac. Her legal counsel says the move results from a persistent pattern of noncompliance with conditions for safely operating the line. Also, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel filed a lawsuit today seeking to stop the flow of oil through Line 5 within 180 days.

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (AP) — The city manager of a small southern Arizona city says construction of a proposed gasoline plant that would have generated more than 2,000 jobs has been halted after the company planning the project reprioritized its projects. The Casa Grande Dispatch reports that Houston-based Nacero announced plans in March for a $3.3 billion plant in the city of Casa Grande to convert natural gas to gasoline. But Casa Grande City Manager Larry Rains says the company lowered the Casa Grande location on its list of priorities. The company also told city officials it would withdraw a draft agreement with the city and release property owners from a land transaction.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will recall nearly 69,000 Chevrolet Bolt electric cars worldwide because the batteries have caught fire in five of them. The company says it doesn’t know yet what’s causing the fires, but engineers are working around the clock to figure it out. Two people have suffered smoke inhalation due to the blazes. Bolt Executive Chief Engineer Jesse Ortega says dealers will install software that limits charging to 90% of the battery’s capacity until a permanent fix is developed. The recall covers Bolts from the 2017 through 2019 model years, including nearly 51,000 in the U.S. It comes one month after the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced that it is investigating Bolt fires.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX chief Elon Musk may have to steer clear of NASA’s Kennedy Space Center after getting mixed COVID-19 test results on the eve of his company’s second crew launch. Musk took to Twitter today to say he tested positive for coronavirus, then negative twice, then positive again. He says he wasn’t feeling too well the past few days, but currently has no symptoms. He was awaiting results of more accurate lab tests. Four astronauts are scheduled to rocket to the International Space Station on Saturday night. The three Americans and one Japanese have been in quarantine for weeks.