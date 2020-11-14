Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P closed Friday at a record high for the first time since September, posting its second weekly gain in a row. The index rose 1.4% Friday, bringing its gain for November to 9.6%. Hopeful news this week on progress toward a coronavirus vaccine prompted investors to plow money into stocks, especially those of smaller companies, which stand to benefit greatly as the economy recovers. Those gains came at the expense of winners of the stay-at-home economy like Netflix and Amazon that investors have been favoring during the pandemic. The Russell 2000 closed at a record high for the first time since 2018.

NEW YORK (AP) — One of Wall Street’s big fears coming into this month was a contested U.S. presidential election. And that’s essentially what’s happened. President Donald Trump is refusing to concede even though Democrat Joe Biden secured enough electoral votes to win the presidency. Yet the S&P 500 has climbed back to a record high. The reason for such calm is that Wall Street doesn’t see Trump’s anger, tweets or legal actions changing the results. And encouraging data about a potential COVID-19 vaccine has renewed investors’ optimism even though virus cases are on the rise.

HANOI, Vietnam (AP) — U.S. President Donald Trump has skipped a virtual summit with his Southeast Asian counterparts, the third year in a row that the U.S. is being represented at a lower level. National security adviser Robert O’Brien said Trump regretted he was unable to attend Saturday’s online summit with the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations but stressed the importance of ties with the region. Trump last attended the ASEAN summit in 2017. A special summit with ASEAN that he was supposed to host in Las Vegas was called off due to the pandemic. Despite Trump’s absence, the White House said ASEAN remains central to his vision for a “free and open Indo-Pacific,” Washington’s strategy to counter China’s influence in the region.

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. (AP) — SpaceX’s second astronaut flight has been delayed a day until Sunday night. NASA cited high wind and weather conditions that could jeopardize recovery and recycling of the rocket booster. Friday’s news came as SpaceX chief Elon Musk disclosed that he had gotten mixed COVID-19 test results and was awaiting a more definitive test. NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine says anyone testing positive for COVID-19 must quarantine under NASA policy and remain isolated. NASA says contact tracing by SpaceX has found no link between Musk and any of the personnel in close touch with the four astronauts, who remain cleared for flight.

BATH, Maine (AP) — Navy shipbuilder Bath Iron Works and its production workers are starting to get back on the same page after a bitter strike over the summer. Machinists Union Local S6 and shipyard managers have been meeting with help from a federal mediator to catch the company up on its production schedule after the end of the two-month strike. BIW President Dirk Lesko says he expects the federally mediated discussions to yield positive results by year’s end as the shipyard and union embark on a three-year plan to catch up. He says the Maine company has hired 300 workers since the strike ended and is hiring 600 more.