Dow record high…Moderna vaccine…Video game study

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The Dow closed at a record high Monday, erasing the last of its pandemic losses, after a second drug company announced encouraging progress on developing a coronavirus vaccine. The S&P added to the record high it reached last Friday. The Dow rose 1.6% and the S&P added 1.2% after Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data. It comes just a week after Pfizer and BioNTech gave similarly encouraging numbers about their own vaccine candidate. Stocks of companies that would benefit the most from the economy climbing out of its recession led the way higher.

UNDATED (AP) — There’s more promising news on the COVID-19 vaccine front as Moderna says its shot provides strong protection against the coronavirus. Moderna said of 95 infections so far in its 30,000-person study, all but five were in people who got dummy shots. Both Moderna and Pfizer are on track to seek permission for emergency use in the U.S. within weeks. Still, initial supplies will be limited and rationed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter are being summoned before Congress to defend their handling of disinformation in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Tuesday’s hearing comes as lawmakers who plan to question them are deeply divided by party over the integrity and results of the election itself. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey as the panel examines the social media giants’ role in the election. Trump and the Republicans accuse them of anti-conservative bias. Democrats also have lashed out at them, though for different reasons.

NEW YORK (AP) — PNC Financial Services Group says it is buying the U.S. subsidiary of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion in cash. BBVA’s U.S. operations are based in Houston. They have $104 billion in assets and operate 637 branches, mainly in the south and southwest of the country. PNC is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, and is largely a regional bank. The deal would give it a presence across the U.S. Shares in BBVA jumped more than 15% in Madrid on Monday. PNC’s shares closed up almost 3% on Wall Street.

LONDON (AP) — A study by Oxford University researchers on how playing video games affects mental health used data from video game makers, marking what the authors say is the first such collaboration between academics and the game industry. Lack of transparency from game makers has long been an issue for scientists hoping to better understand player behaviors. The paper released Monday by the Oxford Internet Institute comes as video game sales this year have boomed as more people are stuck at home because of the pandemic and many countries have once again imposed limits on public life. In a first, the study used data provided by the game makers, Electronic Arts and Nintendo of America.