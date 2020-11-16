Stocks rally…SEC chair to leave…Casinos come back

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rallying again, with the S&P 500 adding more to its record high and the Dow Jones Industrial Average on track to erase the last of its pandemic losses. The S&P 500 was up 0.9% after Moderna said its COVID-19 vaccine appears to be 94.5% effective, according to preliminary data. It comes just a week after Pfizer and BioNTech gave similarly encouraging numbers about their own vaccine candidate, boosting hopes that the economy can return to some semblance of normal. Stocks of companies that would benefit the most from the economy climbing out of its deep recession led the way.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Jay Clayton, a former Wall Street lawyer who has headed the Securities and Exchange Commission as the financial markets’ top regulator during the Trump administration, is leaving the position at year’s end. Clayton’s term runs through mid-2021. A new SEC chair is expected to be named by President-elect Joe Biden. Clayton has presided over a deregulatory push to soften rules affecting Wall Street and the financial markets, as Trump pledged when he took office. Rules under the Dodd-Frank law that tightened the reins on banks and Wall Street in the wake of the 2008-09 financial crisis and the Great Recession have been nipped around the edges.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — The trade association for the U.S. gambling industry says America’s casinos are recovering from months of closures necessitated by the coronavirus outbreak, having regained 81% of the gambling revenue they saw in the third quarter of last year. But that recovery is threatened in places as the virus continues to surge: Sunday night, Michigan’s governor ordered casinos to close for three weeks, and Atlantic City’s top casino last week laid off or cut the hours of 422 workers in response to restrictions imposed by New Jersey’s governor. Virtually all U.S. casinos are operating with some restrictions amid the pandemic.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of Facebook and Twitter are being summoned before Congress to defend their handling of disinformation in the contest between President Donald Trump and Democrat Joe Biden. Tuesday’s hearing comes as lawmakers who plan to question them are deeply divided by party over the integrity and results of the election itself. The Senate Judiciary Committee will hear testimony from Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg and Twitter’s Jack Dorsey as the panel examines the social media giants’ role in the election. Trump and the Republicans accuse them of anti-conservative bias. Democrats also lash out at them, though for different reasons.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. safety regulators are continuing their investigation into complaints that Tesla’s giant touch screens can fail and cause the cars to lose the rear camera display and other functions. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s report says about 159,000 cars could be affected by the problem. The agency said an engineering analysis has been opened to assess the scope and safety-related consequences of the apparent defect, which could determine whether or not the models need to be recalled. A preliminary investigation was opened in June covering 63,000 Model S vehicles.