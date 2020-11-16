US stocks higher…Positive vaccine results

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Encouraging news on a second possible coronavirus vaccine has sent stocks higher in early trading on Wall Street today, following gains in overseas markets. At 10:30 a.m. Eastern time, the S&P 500 was up 34 points, to 3,619. The Dow was up 402 points to 29,881. And the Nasdaq was up 80 points, to 11,909. In other bullish signals, Treasury yields and oil prices also rose.

UNDATED (AP) — There’s more promising news on the COVID-19 vaccine front as Moderna says its shot provides strong protection against the coronavirus. Today’s announcement comes a week after Pfizer revealed its own vaccine to be similarly effective. The announcements come as the virus surges in the U.S. and around the world. Moderna says of 95 infections so far in its 30,000-person study, all but five were in people who got dummy shots. Both Moderna and Pfizer are on track to seek permission for emergency use in the U.S. within weeks. Still, initial supplies will be limited and rationed.

ATLANTA (AP) — Home Depot is buying HD Supply Co. in a deal valued at about $8 billion. A subsidiary of Home Depot Inc. will pay $56 per share for HD Supply’s common stock. HD Supply is a distributor of maintenance, repair and operations products in the multifamily and hospitality end markets.

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland and Hungary are threatening to veto the European Union’s next seven-year budget and coronavirus recovery plan due to a new mechanism that would link funding to the rule of law. The 27-nation bloc’s 1.8 trillion euro ($2.1 trillion) budget for 2021-2027 was agreed upon last week after months of tough negotiations, and should take effect within weeks. It has sparked stiff resistance in Warsaw and Budapest, where right-wing governments adamantly oppose a tool that could cause them to lose EU money if they continue with policies seen as eroding democratic standards.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Saudi Arabia’s oil giant Aramco says it will issue international bonds as it seeks a cash infusion to help pay for billions of dollars in dividends the company promised shareholders before the global coronavirus pandemic sent oil prices plummeting. In a statement posted on the Saudi stock exchange, Aramco says it plans to issue U.S.-dollar denominated bonds but did not specify the size of the issuance. The announcement is aimed at raising capital needed to pay shareholders promised payouts of $75 billion annually, which at $18.75 billion a quarter exceeds Aramco’s current cash flow.