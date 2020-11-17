Rally pauses…Shelton vote…Fleet Tweets

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are taking a pause from their big rally this month that vaulted them back to record heights. Treasury yields also dipped after a report showed U.S. shoppers spent less at retailers last month than economists expected. The numbers underscore how the coronavirus pandemic is worsening and threatening to drag the economy lower, at least in the near term. Stocks that stormed higher this month on hopes that a vaccine or two may get the global economy back to normal next year receded amid the worries. The S&P 500 was down 0.3% in afternoon trading after paring an earlier 1.1% drop.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee to the Federal Reserve is facing a razor-close vote in Congress. The Senate is voting Tuesday on the nomination of Judy Shelton to join the Federal Reserve’s powerful board of governors. Shelton is an unusually caustic critic of the Fed and is opposed by three Republican senators. Expected absences from two other Republicans could block her from advancing in Tuesday’s vote.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of Twitter and Facebook have defended their safeguards against disinformation in the presidential election. Testifying before Congress, they also promised vigorous action for two special elections in Georgia that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee they have strong programs in place to protect their platforms from being used to disseminate falsehoods or discourage people from voting in the Georgia elections. Democratic Sen. Richard Blumenthal said he was concerned they could let their guard down for the Georgia elections and fail to act against dangerous information.

UNDATED (AP) — Twitter is launching tweets that disappear in 24 hours called “Fleets” globally, echoing social media sites like Snapchat, Facebook and Instagram that already have disappearing posts. The company says the ephemeral tweets, which it calls “fleets,” are designed to allay the concerns of new users who might be turned off by the public and permanent nature of normal tweets.

UNDATED (AP) — Two COVID-19 vaccines might be nearing the finish line, but scientists say it’s critical that enough people volunteer to help finish studying other candidates. Moderna and competitor Pfizer recently announced preliminary results showing their vaccines appear to be strongly effective. More vaccine types will be needed to meet global demand. And different types may work better in different people, something only testing can tell.