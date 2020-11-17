Stocks fall…Industrial production rises…Walmart thrives

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling in early trading on, giving back a bit of the big gains made this month that vaulted them back to record heights. Treasury yields also sank after a report on U.S. retail sales was weaker than expected. It underscores how the pandemic is continuing to worsen and threatening to drag the economy lower, at least in the near term. Stocks that stormed higher this month on hopes that a vaccine may get the global economy back to normal next year receded amid the worries. The S&P 500 was down 0.9%, on pace for its first drop in three days.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) —U.S. industrial production rose 1.1% in October, recovering much of the spring decline caused by the virus pandemic. The Federal Reserve reported Tuesday that industrial production rebounded after a downturn in September, but still remains below pre-pandemic levels. A key category that reflects manufacturing output rose 1%. In October, industry operated at 72.8% of capacity, down from a reading of 77% of capacity a year ago. September’s number was revised upward from -0.6% to -0.4%.

NEW YORK (AP) — Retail sales in the U.S. grew a slower-than-expected 0.3% in October, even as retailers offered early holiday discounts online and in stores. Analysts had expected the number to rise 0.5%. October’s growth was much smaller than in September, when it rose 1.6%. Tuesday’s retail sales report is the sixth straight month of growth. Retail sales plunged in the spring after stores and malls were ordered closed to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Walmart turned out another stellar quarter as the world’s largest retailer powers through a pandemic while others struggle. The retailer delivered a 56% increase in its fiscal third-quarter profits while revenue rose 5.3%. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 6.4%, while online sales spiked nearly 80%, after nearly doubling during the fiscal second quarter. The results offer the latest evidence that Walmart’s efforts to expand online grocery services are widening the gap between itself and traditional rivals.

LONDON (AP) — Business leaders are urging the British government to give them as much notice as possible over what restrictions they will face when the lockdown in England expires early next month. The four-week lockdown is due to lapse on Dec. 2. Businesses that have been forced to shut are hoping they will be able to reopen to salvage something of the crucial holiday shopping season. The government has been reluctant to say what restrictions will be in place for any particular area when the lockdown ends.