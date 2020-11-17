Stocks pause…Fed nominee rejected…Titans grilled

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks took a pause from their big rally this month that has vaulted them back to record heights. The S&P lost 0.5% Tuesday, after falling 1.1% earlier. Treasury yields also dipped after a report showed U.S. shoppers spent less at retailers last month than economists expected. The Dow fell from a record, down 167.09, or 0.6%, to 29,783.35. The S&P fell 17.38 points, or 0.5%, from its record to close at 3,609.53. It was the first loss for the index in three days.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s controversial nominee to the Federal Reserve has stalled in the Senate after Vice President-elect Kamala Harris returned to the chamber to cast a key vote. Shelton’s nomination to join the Federal Reserve’s powerful board of governors is in limbo after a handful of GOP senators missed the tally because of COVID-related concerns. Shelton is an unusually caustic critic of the Fed and was opposed by three Republican senators.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The CEOs of Twitter and Facebook have defended their safeguards against disinformation in the presidential election. Testifying before Congress, they also promised vigorous action for two special elections in Georgia that could determine which party controls the U.S. Senate. Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg told a hearing of the Senate Judiciary Committee they have strong programs in place to protect their platforms from being used to disseminate falsehoods or discourage people from voting in the Georgia elections.

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Phunware Inc., a software company that built the cellphone app propelling President Donald Trump’s supporters, is in financial distress and has received key support from the administration and the president’s reelection campaign. The company’s stock is trading for pennies. It recently agreed to pay Uber $4.5 million as part of a settlement over fraudulent advertising claims. In April, the Phunware got a $2.9 million loan from the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Paycheck Protection Program. As Trump’s campaign winds down, there are questions about how the campaign will use data gathered by the app.

BUCHANAN, N.Y. (AP) — Nuclear Regulatory Commission staffers have approved sale of the Indian Point nuclear power plant north of New York City to a New Jersey company for dismantling. The five-member NRC said Monday that it expected to issue an order in a week allowing plant owner Entergy to transfer its license to Holtec Decommissioning International. The staff approval comes despite petitions from state and local officials for the NRC to hold public hearings before taking action. T