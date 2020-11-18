Optimism lifts shares … N.J. commits to wind energy

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stock indexes are drifting close to their record highs, as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine push some investors to look past the worsening pandemic in the present. The S&P 500 was 0.2% higher in afternoon trading after Pfizer and BioNTech reported updated data suggesting their potential COVID-19 vaccine may be 95% effective. Despite the modest moves for indexes, optimism was apparent across the market. The majority of stocks across Wall Street were rising. Companies that would benefit most from a healing, reopening economy were leading the way, such as airlines and banks.

UNDATED (AP) — Pfizer says new test results show its coronavirus vaccine is 95% effective. The company says results also show it appears safe and protects older people most at risk of dying from COVID-19. It’s the final data needed to seek emergency use of limited shot supplies even as the catastrophic outbreak worsens across the globe. Today’s announcement comes just a week after it first revealed promising preliminary results. Pfizer and BioNTech said they expect to produce up to 50 million vaccine doses globally in 2020 and up to 1.3 billion doses in 2021.

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey has formally committed itself to using offshore wind energy to power 3.2 million homes and will study the best ways to get that electricity from ocean turbines to shore. The state Board of Public Utilities on Wednesday adopted the state’s plan to build a transmission system capable of handling 7500 megawatts of electricity by 2035. It will enter into an agreement with regional grid operator PJM Interconnection. It will study the best ways to bring the power onshore and distribute it to areas of the state where it is needed.

SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Apple will cut its app store commissions in half for most developers beginning next year amid an intensifying debate about whether the iPhone maker has been using the fees to unfairly fatten its profits and stifle rivals competing against its own music, video, and other subscription services. The concession announced Wednesday will lower Apple’s commissions for in-app subscriptions and other purchases from 30% of the sale 15%, effective Jan. 1. But the discount will only apply to developers with app store revenue up to $1 million annually. That threshold excludes the makers of some of the most popular apps downloaded on iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices.

SUMATRA, Indonesia (AP) — An Associated Press investigation has found that women are burdened with some of the most dangerous duties in the production of palm oil, which is contained in almost three out of every four personal care products. On plantations across Indonesia and Malaysia, women have been sexually harassed and raped. They push wheelbarrows with punishing loads and haul bags of fertilizer so heavy that, over time, their wombs sometimes collapse. They also spray toxic chemicals with little or no protective gear. Using the latest company data and U.S. Customs records, the AP was able to link the abuse to the supply chains of giant Western beauty brands that tout their commitment to sustainability and human rights, including L’Oréal, Unilever, Procter & Gamble, Avon and Johnson & Johnson.