Stocks drift … FAA clears 737 Max … Home building up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are drifting close to their record highs, as hopes for a coronavirus vaccine coming in the future collide with worries about the worsening pandemic in the present. The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower in early trading after flipping between small gains and losses. Pfizer and BioNTech reported updated data suggesting its potential COVID-19 vaccine may be 95% effective. The improved prospects for a vaccine have some investors looking past the pandemic, which has worsened enough for governments to bring back varying degrees of restrictions on businesses. Stocks of airlines and other companies that would benefit most from a reopening economy led the way.

UNDATED (AP) — After nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes, the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration is clearing Boeing’s 737 Max for flight. The nation’s air safety agency announced the move early Wednesday, saying it was done after a comprehensive and methodical 20-month review process. Regulators around the world grounded the Max in March 2019, after the crash of an Ethiopian Airlines jet. That happened less than five months after another Max flown by Indonesia’s Lion Air plunged into the Java Sea. A total of 346 passengers and crew members on both planes were killed. The planes won’t return to the skies for a while. The FAA says it must approve pilot training changes.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Home construction rose 4.9% in October as home building remains as one of the bright spots of the economy. The increase pushed home construction to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.53 million homes and apartments and followed a more modest gain of 1.9% in September. Building permits, a good barometer of future activity, remained at a seasonally adjusted rate of 1.55 million annualized units, effectively unchanged from September. The figure remains up 2.8% from a year earlier, showing how strong the housing market was over the summer despite the pandemic.

NEW YORK (AP) — Target is the latest big U.S. discount retailer to show that it’s prospering during the pandemic. The Minneapolis-based discounter reported Wednesday that its online sales surged 155% in the three months that ended Oct. 31. Sales at its stores opened for a least a year were up 10%. Customer traffic rose 4.5% and average dollars spent rose nearly 16%. Meanwhile, Lowe’s sales surged in the third quarter as the home improvement retailer capitalized on people looking to spruce up their homes during the pandemic. Revenue increased to $22.3 billion, beating analysts’ expectations. Online sales soared 106%, while sales at stores open at least a year climbed 30.1%.

NEW YORK (AP) — A surge of new coronavirus cases in the U.S. is sending people back to stores to stockpile again, leaving shelves bare and forcing retailers to put limits on purchases. Walmart said Tuesday it’s having trouble keeping up with demand for cleaning supplies, but said its better at responding to stockpiling than earlier this year. Meanwhile, supermarket chains Kroger and Publix are limiting how much toilet paper and paper towels shoppers can buy after demand spiked. The moves come amid a surge of new virus cases in the U.S. that are expected to get worse with holiday travel and family gatherings over Thanksgiving.