Stocks slump, Apple $113 mil settlement, Rapid test approved

NEW YORK (AP) — An afternoon slump left stock indexes broadly lower on Wall Street, erasing early gains, as traders worried anew about the rapid spread of the coronavirus in the U.S. The S&P lost 1.2%. It was up 0.3% in morning trading and small-company stocks were headed for another record high after Pfizer and BioNTech reported updated data suggesting their potential COVID-19 vaccine may be 95% effective. Major indexes turned lower in afternoon trading, and the losses accelerated after New York City said it would close its public schools to in-person learning again as infections continue to rise there.

UNDATED (AP) — Some of the top stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially today include Target Corp., which was up $3.81 to $166.85. The retailer’s online sales surged, helping it beat Wall Street’s third-quarter profit forecasts. Pfizer Inc. was up 28 cents to $36.32. La-Z-Boy Inc., up $1.16 to $39.49. The Michigan-based furniture maker handily beat analysts’ second-quarter profit forecasts. Meanwhile, Lowe’s Companies Inc. was down $13.12 to $146.74. The home improvement chain made a lackluster profit forecast after matching Wall Street’s third-quarter earnings expectations. And, PaySign Inc. was down $1.94 to $4.20. The manager of prepaid card programs reported a surprising third-quarter loss.

PHOENIX (AP) — Apple will pay $113 million to settle the latest case alleging the the trend-setting company duped consumers by deliberately slowing down older iPhones to help extend the life of their batteries. The payment announced Wednesday in Arizona resolves a case brought by more than 30 states. Apple acknowledged a software update released in 2017 bogged down the performance of older iPhones. It follows a previous settlement requiring Apple to pay up to $500 million to settle a class-action lawsuit brought in California. Apple defended its actions as a way to protect older iPhones but critics contended the company did it to help spur sales of newer models.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. regulators are allowing emergency use of the first rapid coronavirus test that can be done entirely at home. The announcement by the Food and Drug Administration late Tuesday represents an important step in U.S. efforts to expand testing options for COVID-19 . However, the test will require a prescription, likely limiting its initial use. The FDA granted emergency authorization to the 30-minute test kit from Lucira Health, a California manufacturer. Previously the FDA had only allowed use of a handful of tests that allowed people to collect samples at home, which then had to be shipped to a lab.

UNDATED (AP) — Surge of coronavirus cases U.S. sends people back to stores to stockpile again, leaving shelves bare and forcing retailers to put limits on purchases. Meanwhile, health experts say masks are a useful tool for arresting spread of the coronavirus. Studies show they help in multiple ways and work best when everyone wears one.

UNDATED (AP) — Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar is trying to tamp down concerns the stalled transition of power to President-Elect Joe Biden will scramble the government’s efforts to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine to Americans. At a vaccine news briefing Wednesday, Azar says “in the event” of a transition, the vast majority of the HHS and Pentagon officials working on vaccine distribution are all career government employees and “there is really just total continuity that would occur.” The Biden campaign has raised concerns that President Donald Trump’s refusal to concede defeat will only add to the suffering as the coronavirus spreads in many parts of the country.