Global stocks mostly lower…’Wonder Woman’ on HBO Max

Biz/Tech

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets are mostly lower today after Wall Street fell for a second day on anxiety over the economic fallout from surging coronavirus cases. In early trading, London and Frankfurt declined. Tokyo closed lower. Shanghai closed higher. On Wall Street, futures for the benchmark S&P 500 index and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Chinese resident Xi Jinping has spurned suggestions that his country might separate itself from the U.S. and other trading partners, amid tension with Washington and Europe over technology and security. Speaking by video at a dialogue with Asia-Pacific CEOs today, Xi promised to open China’s market wider but announced no initiatives to respond to complaints the ruling Communist Party improperly subsidizes and shields technology and other industries from foreign competitors. Xi rejected suggestions Beijing might respond to U.S. sanctions on its fledgling technology companies by trying to separate their industries from global trading partners. Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore leaders also called for deeper regional integration.

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — The European Union still hasn’t completely sorted out its messy post-divorce relationship with Britain — but it has already been plunged into another major crisis. This time the 27-member union is being tested as Poland and Hungary block passage of its budget for the next seven years and an ambitious package aimed at rescuing economies ravaged by the coronavirus pandemic. Their objection? A new “rule-of-law mechanism” that would allow the bloc to deny funds to countries that violate democratic norms — something that both Poland and Hungary have been accused of doing for years. Leaders will try to end the stalemate at Thursday’s virtual EU summit.

CHICAGO (AP) — Four people, including an associate of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan, have been charged with orchestrating a bribery scheme with Commonwealth Edison. The alleged scheme had the utility providing do-nothing jobs to Madigan loyalists in exchange for the speaker’s help with legislation. Charged with bribery and conspiracy was Michael McClain, former ComEd CEO Anne Pramaggirore, lobbyist and former ComEd executive John Hooker and former City Club of Chicago head Jay Doherty. McClain served with Madigan in the House in the 1970s and early 1980s before McClain become a lobbyist. Madigan hasn’t been charged and denies any wrongdoing.

UNDATED (AP) — Warner Bros. “Wonder Woman 1984” is still opening in U.S. theaters on Christmas Day but it will also be made available to HBO Max subscribers free of charge for its first month. The last big blockbuster holdout of 2020 will also debut in international theaters on Dec. 16. It is an unprecedented strategy for a movie of its size, but a sign of the extraordinary measures that many Hollywood studios have had to resort to in the COVID 19-era.