Stocks edge lower…IMF chief sees momentum slowing

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks have been edging lower, as Wall Street’s tug of war continues between worries about the worsening pandemic in the present and optimism that a vaccine will come in the future. The S&P 500 was down in afternoon trading after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. The benchmark index has backed away after setting a new high Monday. A discouraging report on jobless claims underscored the fears that have slowed Wall Street’s big rally this month. It showed more workers filed for unemployment benefits last week than expected.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The head of the International Monetary Fund says that the while the United States and other major economies turned in better-than-expected economic performances in the third quarter the world now faces slower momentum with a resurgence in coronavirus cases. IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva said that significant progress on the vaccines raised “hopes of vanquishing the virus that has taken more than a million lives and caused tens of millions of job losses” around the world. The G-20 virtual leaders summit, which Saudi Arabia is conducting this week in its role as this year’s head of the G-20, will focus on the efforts to stabilize the global economy and foster a rebound growth next year.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says a pending breakthrough in battery chemistry will cut the price of its electric vehicles so they equal those powered by gasoline within five years. The technology also will increase the range per charge to as high as 450 miles. The company’s product development chief promised a small electric SUV that will cost under $30,000 and pledged to roll out 30 battery-powered models worldwide by 2025. Nearly all current electric vehicles cost more than $30,000. The announcement illustrates how fast electric vehicle technology is moving and shows that it may become the primary fuel for transportation faster than expected.

UNDATED (AP) — BuzzFeed is buying HuffPost from Verizon as part of a bigger deal that has the wireless giant investing in the digital-media company. BuzzFeed and Verizon did not disclose terms of the deal. Verizon will be a minority shareholder in BuzzFeed and the two companies will partner on content and ads. BuzzFeed is known for its quizzes and lists but also invested in its news division. Its founder and CEO, Jonah Peretti, also co-founded HuffPost, then known as The Huffington Post, in 2005. AOL bought it for $315 million in 2011. Peretti said in a memo to BuzzFeed employees that he expects the deal to close at the beginning of 2021.

SEATTLE (AP) — Microsoft says its affordable-housing initiative has hit upon a model for quickly converting market-rate apartments to ones middle-income workers such as teachers and nurses can afford. The tech giant two years ago announced what is now a $750 million pledge toward increasing the availability of affordable units. As part of that, it said Thursday it has invested $40 million with a partnership called Urban Housing Ventures, which recently bought three apartment complexes in Seattle’s east-side suburbs. The group is cutting rents in 40% of the units for middle-income workers. One resident, middle-school counselor Sam Baker, said it’s saving her $600 a month and means she won’t have to take a seasonal department store job over the holidays.