Stocks down… Mnuchin defends ending emergency programs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are pulling a bit lower in afternoon trading as worries about the worsening pandemic weigh on rising optimism about a coming coronavirus vaccine. The S&P 500 was 0.2% lower, while Treasury yields were holding steady and stock markets around the world made only modest moves. Wall Street has suddenly begun to teeter-totter after a big November rally swept both the S&P 500 and Dow to record highs. The S&P 500 is on track for a 0.3% dip this week, on the heels of a 7.3% weekly surge followed by a 2.2% climb.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin is denying that he is trying to limit the choices President-elect Joe Biden will have to promote an economic recovery by ending several emergency loan programs being run by the Federal Reserve. Mnuchin said Friday that his decision was based on the fact that the programs were not being heavily utilized and the money could be better used to grants for small businesses and extended unemployment assistance. However, critics saw politics at play in Mnuchin’s decision, saying the action would deprive the incoming administration of critical support the Fed might need to prop up the economy at a time when coronavirus cases are surging again.

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Leaders from the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum, including President Donald Trump, have pledged to work toward free, open and non-discriminatory trade and investment to revive their coronavirus-battered economies. The leaders cast aside differences to issue their first joint statement since 2017, in which they agreed to further deepen regional integration by working toward a massive free trade agreement involving the 21 APEC economies. Host Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Friday the U.S.-China trade war that had hampered talks in the past has “been eclipsed” by the COVID-19 pandemic. He said APEC’s focus was on economic recovery and developing an affordable vaccine.

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The head of one of the largest health systems in the Midwest has told his employees he’s recovered from COVID-19 and is back in the office — without a mask. Sanford Health’s chief executive, Kelby Krabbenhoft, says in an email that he believes he’s now immune to the disease for “at least seven months and perhaps years to come.” And he says he isn’t a threat to transmit it to anyone, so wearing a mask would be merely for show. Krabbenhoft’s email comes as hospitals throughout the region are struggling to keep up with the surge of coronavirus patients. Some doctors and nurses said his message was confusing and disheartening.

UNDATED (AP) — Another major movie theater chain has struck a deal with Universal Pictures to allow for shorter exclusive theatrical windows. Canada’s Cineplex has agreed on a multiyear “dynamic window” agreement, the film exhibitor and Universal Filmed Entertainment Group said Friday. Like the deal struck with Cinemark earlier this week and AMC Theaters before that, Universal and Focus Features films will have at least three weeks of theatrical exclusivity before hitting premium video on demand services. Titles that have an opening weekend of $50 million or more in North American theaters will be guaranteed at least five weeks in theaters.