Stocks fall… Pfizer seeks emergency use for COVID vaccine

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are falling at the end of a choppy week on Wall Street amid worries about the worsening coronavirus pandemic. The S&P 500 slipped 0.1% in the opening minutes of trading and appears headed for a weekly loss. However, it’s still up more than 9% for the month after two big weeks of gains. Technology and banking stocks had some of the bigger losses. Pfizer rose 2.5% after the drugmaker said it will ask regulators to approve emergency use of its coronavirus vaccine. That would start a process that could bring first shots as early as next month.

UNDATED (AP) — Pfizer is set to ask U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting a process that could bring first shots as early as next month. Gen. Gustave Perna of the Trump administration’s Operation Warp Speed vaccine program says about 40 million doses could be ready quickly if the Food and Drug Administration authorizes emergency use. Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech offered preliminary data to suggest its vaccine appears 95% protective. Health experts say it likely will be spring or later before there’s enough vaccine for early distribution to the general public.

UNDATED (AP) — More governments around the world are bringing back restrictions on daily life to slow the spread of COVID-19. California’s governor has announced an overnight curfew on most residents in the state, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is asking Americans not to travel for Thanksgiving and authorities from Lisbon to Sri Lanka announced varying degrees of restrictions. On top of that, the Treasury Department says it’s not extending several emergency loan programs. They were set up with the Federal Reserve, which says it would prefer they remain in place.

PARIS (AP) — France is looking to keep the nations shops from going out of business permanently, after being shuttered by the nation’s coronavirus lockdown. That lockdown is starting to bring France’s latest virus surge back under control, but the government is mindful of the risk of infections speeding up again if restrictions are lifted too quickly. Instead, the government is working to get agreement from the nation’s e-commerce sector and supermarket chains to delay the “Black Friday” discounts by a week. Amazon France says it’s willing to sign on.

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s outgoing finance minister says a New-York-based company contracted by the government to conduct a forensic audit of Lebanon’s central bank has decided to pull out of the deal. The decision by Alvarez & Marsal comes at a time when Lebanon is in a political deadlock and sinking deeper in its worst economic and financial crisis in decades. The announcement follows local media reports saying that Lebanon’s central bank refused to provide Alvarez & Marsal with the needed documents using the country’s decades-old banking secrecy laws as a pretext.