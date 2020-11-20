Stocks slip, New LA Covid restrictions, Trump drug costs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks ended a volatile week on a down note on Wall Street today. The S&P fell 24.33 points or 0.7% to 3,557.54. The benchmark index logged its first weekly loss so far this month. Worries about the worsening pandemic and the restrictions it’s bringing are outweighing optimism about the progress being made on developing coronavirus vaccines. The Dow slid 219.75 points, or 0.7%, to 29,263.48. The Nasdaq dropped 49.74 points, or 0.4%, to 11,854.97. Meanwhile, the Russell 2000 small-cap index rose 1.21 points, or 0.1%, to 1,785.34.

UNDATED (AP ) — Pfizer has asked U.S. regulators to allow emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine, starting a process that could bring the first shots as early as next month. Today’s step comes days after Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech announced its vaccine appears 95% protective in a large but not yet finished study. Over the next few weeks, the Food and Drug Administration and its scientific advisers will have to decide if there’s really enough evidence to allow emergency vaccinations. If so, first supplies will be scarce and rationed. Experts warn it likely will be spring before there’s enough for everyone.

UNDATED (AP) — Benchmark U.S. crude oil for December delivery rose 41 cents to $42.15 a barrel Friday. Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 1 cent to $1.18 a gallon. December heating oil rose 2 cents to $1.29 a gallon. December natural gas rose 6 cents to $2.65 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for December delivery rose $10.90 to $1,872.40 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 31 cents to $24.36 an ounce.

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (AP) — Los Angeles County businesses trying to recover from the coronavirus pandemic face new restrictions and the prospect of a shutdown on the horizon. Cases of COVID-19 are surging faster than public health officials anticipated when they put new restrictions in place today that reduce outdoor dining capacity and order retail businesses to close by 10 p.m. If cases keep rising, a shutdown will be ordered. Santa Monica pub manager Lisa Powers says she’s not sure if businesses can withstand another forced closure without help from the federal government.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump’s administration is trying to close out major unfinished business on lowering prescription drug costs. Two regulations issued today promise savings for Medicare recipients. One would tie payments for drugs administered in a doctor’s office to lower prices paid abroad. The second would require that drug maker rebates for pharmacy medications covered by Medicare go directly to patients. It’s hard to say whether the rules will stand expected legal challenges or whether the incoming Biden administration will accept, amend, or try to roll them back entirely.