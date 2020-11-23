Good start for stocks…GM forced to recall airbag inflators

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are off to a good start on Wall Street this morning. At 10:20 a.m. Eastern Time, the S&P 500 was up 18 points, to 3,576. The Dow was up 254 points, to 29,517, and the Nasdaq was up 14 points, to 11,869. Companies that would benefit the most from a reopening of the economy were among the early winners, including energy producers. Treasury yields rose in another sign of optimism.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. is making General Motors recall and repair nearly 6 million big pickup trucks and SUVs equipped with potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The move will cost the automaker an estimated $1.2 billion. GM had petitioned the agency four times starting in 2016 to avoid a recall, contending the inflators are safe. Takata used ammonium nitrate to create a small explosion to fill air bags in a crash. But the chemical can deteriorate and explode with too much force, blowing apart a metal canister and spewing shrapnel. Twenty-seven people have been killed worldwide by the exploding inflators.

LONDON (AP) — AstraZeneca is the third major drug company to report late-stage results for a potential COVID-19 vaccine. The drugmaker says the trials show its coronavirus vaccine is up to 90% effective. But, unlike its rivals, Pfizer and Moderna, the AstraZeneca vaccine doesn’t have to be stored at ultra-cold temperatures, making it easier to distribute, especially in developing countries. Pfizer and Moderna have reported preliminary results showing that their vaccines are almost 95% effective.

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The United Arab Emirates has relaxed and removed a range of limits on foreign ownership of companies in the country’s latest bid to boost its global status and attract foreign investors. The overhaul in state-run media signals yet another startling change for the federation of seven desert sheikhdoms as it grapples with the economic fallout of the pandemic. Earlier this month, the UAE announced a series of major reforms to its Islamic legal code, allowing unmarried couples to cohabitate, improving protections for women and loosening restrictions on alcohol consumption.

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The coronavirus pandemic has hurt the U.S. seafood industry due to a precipitous fall in imports and exports and a drop in catch of some species. Those are the findings of a group of scientists who sought to quantify the damage of the pandemic on America’s seafood business. The group also found that the industry suffered in part because of its reliance on restaurant sales. They found that consumer demand for seafood at restaurants dropped by more than 70% during the early months of the pandemic. The scientists published their findings recently in the scientific journal Fish and Fisheries.