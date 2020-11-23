Stocks edge higher…Scientist hails vaccine…GM pulls out

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks edged higher in afternoon trading after investors received several pieces of encouraging news on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, tempering concerns over rising virus cases and business restrictions. The benchmark S&P 500 index rose 0.4%, led by banks, industrial companies and other businesses that been beaten down by the virus. The latest vaccine developments are helping to raise hopes that some normalcy will eventually be restored to everyday life and the economy. AstraZeneca is the latest drug developer to report surprisingly good results from ongoing vaccine studies. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals received U.S. government approval for emergency use of its COVID-19 treatment.

GENEVA (AP) — The chief scientist of the World Health Organization is hailing the “huge logistical advantages” offered by a COVID-19 vaccine candidate developed by Swedish-British pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. The scientist noted the vaccine can be stored in an “ordinary refrigerator” and can remain stable at temperatures of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius. That would enhance the possibility of getting coronavirus vaccines to many countries where so-called cold chains are harder to ensure. Other vaccine candidates from drug makers Moderna and Pfizer require additional refrigeration efforts. AstraZeneca released its initial results Monday. The WHO expects to have a finalized assessment of the vaccine in the beginning of next year.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will no longer support the Trump administration in legal efforts to end California’s right to set its own clean-air standards. CEO Mary Barra said in a letter Monday to environmental groups that GM will pull out of the lawsuit and it urges other automakers to do so. She said the company agrees with President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to expand electric-vehicle use. Last week the company said it is testing a new battery chemistry that will bring electric vehicle costs down to those of gas-powered vehicles within five years.

NEW YORK (AP) — The National Retail Federation expects that holiday sales could actually exceed growth of prior seasons despite the uncertainty surrounding the pandemic. The nation’s largest retail trade group predicts that sales for the November and December period will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 to a total between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion. That excludes automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants. It compares with 4% growth to $729.1 billion last year. Holiday sales have averaged gains of 3.5% over the past five years. The NRF warns any further shutdowns of stores as virus cases surge would derail sales.

BOSTON (AP) — A toy safety advocacy group has released its annual list of potentially dangerous toys. The “10 Worst Toys” list released Monday by World Against Toys Causing Harm includes cute plastic animals with tiny accessories that pose a choking hazard, Black Panther-inspired claws with the potential to cause facial or eye injuries, and green slime that could be harmful if swallowed. The group says with parents looking for ways to keep children occupied during the coronavirus pandemic, and with the 2020 Christmas shopping season approaching, toy safety awareness is critical. The Toy Association, which represents toy manufacturers, said the list is needlessly alarmist.