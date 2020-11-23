Vaccine hopes…Yellen nominated…GM air bag recall

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed higher on Wall Street after investors received several pieces of encouraging news on COVID-19 vaccines and treatments, tempering concerns over rising virus cases and business restrictions. The Dow gained 327.79 points. The S&P rose 0.6%, led by banks, industrial companies and other businesses that have been beaten down by the virus. AstraZeneca is the latest drug developer to report surprisingly good results from ongoing vaccine studies. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals received U.S. government approval for emergency use of its COVID-19 treatment.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President-elect Joe Biden has chosen former Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen to serve as treasury secretary, a pivotal role in which she would help shape and direct his economic policies. Her nomination was confirmed to The Associated Press by a person familiar with Biden’s plans. Yellen, who is widely admired in the financial world, would be the first woman to lead the Treasury Department in a line stretching back to Alexander Hamilton in 1789.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors says it will no longer support the Trump administration in legal efforts to end California’s right to set its own clean-air standards. CEO Mary Barra said in a letter to environmental groups that GM will pull out of the lawsuit and it urges other automakers to do so. She said the company agrees with President-elect Joe Biden’s plan to expand electric-vehicle use.

DETROIT (AP) — General Motors will recall about 7 million big pickup trucks and SUVs worldwide to replace potentially dangerous Takata air bag inflators. The move came after the federal government told the automaker it had to recall 6 million of the vehicles in the U.S. GM says it will not fight the recall, which will cost $1.2 billion. Twenty-seven people have been killed worldwide by the exploding inflators.

UNDATED (AP) — A toy safety advocacy group has released its annual list of potentially dangerous toys. The “10 Worst Toys” list released Monday by World Against Toys Causing Harm includes cute plastic animals with tiny accessories that pose a choking hazard, Black Panther-inspired claws with the potential to cause facial or eye injuries, and green slime that could be harmful if swallowed.