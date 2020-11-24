Stocks open higher…Confidence down…Home prices up

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are opening broadly higher on Wall Street as traders were encouraged by news that the transition of power in the U.S. to President-elect Joe Biden will finally begin, and that Biden had selected Janet Yellen, a widely respected former Federal Reserve chair, as treasury secretary. The S&P 500 index rose 0.9% early Tuesday. Investors were favoring stocks that stood to gain the most from a gradual reopening of the economy, such as banks and industrial companies like Boeing. During the pandemic they had favored winners of the stay-at-home economy like Netflix and Amazon. Overseas markets also rose, and Treasury yields climbed.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence fell to a reading of 96.1 in November as rising coronavirus cases pushed Americans’ confidence down to the lowest level since August. The Conference Board said the November reading represented a drop from a revised 101.4 in October. The decline reflected a big drop in consumer expectations for income , business and labor market conditions. The consumer confidence index is set on a scale with 100 equaling the confidence level in 1985.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. home prices jumped in September as strong demand, low interest rates and the smallest number of available homes on record combined to push up housing costs. The S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller 20-city home price index, released Tuesday, showed that home prices rose 6.6% in September from a year earlier, much higher than its 5.3% increase in August. That is the biggest increase since April 2018.

BERLIN (AP) — Europe’s aviation regulator has taken a step closer to letting the Boeing 737 Max fly again. It published a proposed airworthiness directive on Tuesday that could see it clear the aircraft within weeks to resume flying after nearly two years and a pair of deadly crashes. The publication of the directive for the jet by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency opens a 28-day public consultation period after which the agency will review the input and then approve the aircraft for flight. It says the step signals “its intention to approve the aircraft to return to Europe’s skies within a matter of weeks.”

NEW YORK (AP) — Best Buy Co. reported fiscal third-quarter results that blew through analysts’ expectations. The nation’s largest consumer electronics retailer saw surging demand for items like home theater and appliances that help people learn, cook, work and connect in their homes. The Richfield, Minnesota-based retailer said third-quarter profits rose 33% while sales were up 21%. Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 23%, while domestic online sales rose 174%. Best Buy joins big box stores like Walmart, Target, Home Depot and Lowe’s, which all reported strong quarterly results. Big box retailers were allowed to stay open during the lockdown in the spring and have seen their dominance increase as consumers focus on necessities and home-related activities.