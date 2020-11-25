Stocks mostly lower, but Nasdaq gains

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mixed as Wall Street heads into the Thanksgiving holiday. The S&P 500 index is slightly lower in afternoon trading, but it’s still holding on to a gain of more than 10% for the month. Most stocks in the benchmark index were trading lower, led by banks, communications and health care companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average has dropped below 30,000, a day after passing that milestone for the first time. But the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite is higher, rising above the closing high it reached in early September. U.S. markets will be closed tomorrow for Thanksgiving. They will open for a half day on Friday, closing at 1 p.m. Eastern.

WASHINGTON (AP) — A flurry of data released today suggests that the spread of COVID-19 is intensifying the threats to an economy still struggling to recover from the deep recession that struck in early spring. The economy is under pressure from persistent layoffs, diminished income and nervous consumers, whose spending is needed to drive a recovery from the pandemic. U.S. consumers increased their spending by a sluggish 0.5% last month, the weakest rise since April. The number of Americans seeking unemployment aid rose last week for a second straight week to 778,000, evidence that many employers are still slashing jobs more than eight months after the virus hit.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Long-term mortgage rates remain at record lows this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the economy. Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac says the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan was unchanged this week from a record low 2.72%. A year ago, the benchmark rate was 3.68%. The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans stayed at 2.28%. It was 3.15% a year ago.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sales of new homes remained steady in October to a seasonally adjusted rate of 999,000 units. The Commerce Department says new home sales were down 0.3% from September, but September sales were revised upward marginally. In all, the figures did not change much from the previous month, a sign that sales of new homes are remaining steady despite the home-buying season now entering the fall. Sales of new homes are up 41.5% from the same period last year, reflecting record low mortgage rates and a pandemic-induced push to the suburbs. The median price of a new home sold was $330,600.

BERLIN (AP) — German media giant Bertelsmann says its Penguin Random House division is buying rival Simon & Schuster. The megadeal would reshape the U.S. publishing industry. Penguin Random House is already the largest American publisher. It will buy the New York-based firm from TV and film company ViacomCBS for $2.17 billion in cash. The transaction is subject to regulatory approval. No U.S. publisher in modern times would approach the power of the new company. Bertelsmann was founded in 1835 and owns a broad portfolio of broadcast, music and online businesses.