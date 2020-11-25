Stocks mostly lower

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are mostly lower as Wall Street heads into the Thanksgiving holiday. The S&P 500 index slipped 0.4% in the early going, but it’s still holding on to a gain of more than 10% for the month. Most stocks in the benchmark index were trading lower, led by banks, communications and health care companies. The Dow Jones Industrial Average eased below 30,000, a day after passing that milestone for the first time. Treasury yields were broadly lower. The price of crude oil rose about 1%. Gap was the biggest decliner in the S&P 500 after its latest quarterly results fell short of Wall Street’s expectations.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumers increased their spending by a sluggish 0.5% last month. That’s the weakest rise since April, when the pandemic first erupted, and a sign that Americans remain wary with the virus resurging across the country and threatening the economy. The October gain reported today by the Commerce Department followed a seasonally adjusted 1.2% increase in September. It suggested that consumer spending, the primary driver of the U.S. economy, is being restrained by a weakened economy and by the failure of Congress to provide another stimulus package to struggling individuals and businesses. The government’s report also showed that income, which provides the fuel for spending, fell 0.7% in October.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits rose last week for a second straight week to 778,000, evidence that the U.S. economy and job market remain under strain as coronavirus cases surge and colder weather heighten the risks. Jobless claims climbed from 748,000 the week before. Before the virus struck hard in mid-March, weekly claims typically amounted to only about 225,000. They shot up to 6.9 million during one week in March before dropping, yet they remain historically high more than eight months later, with many businesses unable to fully reopen.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The second of three estimates on U.S. growth for the July-September quarter is unchanged at a record pace of 33.1%. But a resurgence in the coronavirus is expected to slow growth sharply in the current quarter with some analysts even raising the specter of a double-dip recession. The Commerce Department reports that the overall increase in the gross domestic product, the country’s total output of goods and services, remained the same as its first estimate although some components were revised. Bigger gains in business investment, housing and exports were offset by downward revisions to state and local government spending, business inventories and consumer spending.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Orders to U.S. factories for big-ticket manufactured goods showed a modest gain in October but much of the strength came from a big jump in orders for military equipment. Orders for durable goods, items expected to last at least three years, rose a better-than-expected 1.3% in October and that gain followed an upwardly revised 2.1% increase in September. A category that tracks business investment plans rose 0.7% in October after a 1.9% increase in September. The strength in October came primarily from the volatile category of defense orders, with demand for military aircraft surging by 79.1%. Orders for commercial aircraft rose 38.8%, but that comes after months of weakness.