Stocks slide, Hospitals can treat Medicare patients at home

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed mostly lower on Wall Street today, even as gains for technology companies pushed the Nasdaq to its first record high close since September. The S&P slipped 0.2%, but it’s still holding on to a gain of 11% for the month. Industrial, energy and health care stocks accounted for much of the selling. The Dow eased below 30,000, a day after passing that milestone for the first time. Treasury yields were mixed and energy prices closed broadly higher. U.S. markets will be closed Thursday for Thanksgiving and will be open for half a day on Friday.

UNDATED (AP) _Hospitals will be allowed to care for Medicare patients in their own homes during the pandemic under a new program to help hospitals deal with the latest surge. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services said today the program will let hospitals quickly start such programs, which offer constant electronic monitoring and other technology. They have been used for patients with private insurance in a limited way, then the pandemic dramatically boosted their use. Hospitals now can do the same for Medicare patients with various health problems, including COVID-19, who are are sick enough to be hospitalized but don’t need intensive care.

UDATED (AP) — Pilots at Delta Air Lines have accepted concessions on pay in exchange for protection against furloughs through next year. The pilots voted to accept the agreement as Delta deals with a sharp downturn in travel caused by the pandemic. The airline had threatened to furlough more than 1,700 pilots this weekend if an agreement wasn’t reached. The pilots’ union said Wednesday that 74% of workers who voted on the deal agreed to ratify it. The deal doesn’t cut pilot pay rates, but it indirectly lowers their pay by reducing guaranteed monthly working hours by up to 5%.

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates remained at record lows this week as the coronavirus pandemic continues to threaten the economy. Mortgage finance giant Freddie Mac reported Wednesday that the average rate on the 30-year fixed-rate home loan was unchanged this week from a record low 2.72%. A year ago, the benchmark rate was 3.68%. The rate on 15-year fixed-rate loans stayed at 2.28%. It was 3.15% a year ago. Interest rates have fallen this year as the virus batters the economy and the Federal Reserve pours money into the financial system to support a recovery. Low rates have encouraged Americans to buy homes or refinance existing mortgages.

UNDATED (AP) — Benchmark U.S. crude oil for January delivery rose 80 cents to $45.71 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude oil for January delivery rose 75 cents to $48.61 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for December delivery rose 3 cents to $1.29 a gallon. December heating oil rose 3 cents to $1.39 a gallon. December natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.90 per 1,000 cubic feet. Gold for December delivery rose 90 cents to $1,805.50 an ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 6 cents to $23.36 an ounce.