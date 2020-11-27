S&P 500, Nasdaq end short week at record highs

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P 500 has closed today’s abbreviated session at a record high as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine and relief for the economy. The benchmark index rose 8.70 points, or 0.2%, led by gains in technology companies, and closed at an all-time high of 3,638.35. The Nasdaq also closed at a record, helped by gains in Apple, Tesla, Zoom and other tech companies. It rose 111 points, or 0.9%, to 12,205.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which earlier this week crossed 30,000 for the first time, rose 38 points, or 0.1%, to 29,910.37.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. says it plans to lay off 4,000 more workers in its theme parks division in California and Florida due to the COVID-19 pandemic’s effect on the industry. The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing. Officials haven’t specified the number of workers that would be affected in its Orlando theme parks. Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.

LONDON (AP) — The World Health Organization’s top scientist says more data is needed to determine if the coronavirus vaccine developed by Oxford University and AstraZeneca works. Oxford and AstraZeneca reported Monday that their vaccine appeared 62% effective in people who received two doses and 90% effective when volunteers were given a half dose followed by a full dose. They later said a manufacturing issue had resulted in a half dose mistakenly being administered as the first dose to some participants. WHO’s chief scientist, Dr. Soumya Swaminathan, said at a news conference today that “the numbers are still too small to really come to any definitive conclusions.”

UNDATED (AP) — Hyundai and Kia will spend $137 million on fines and safety improvements because they moved too slowly to recall over 1 million U.S. vehicles with engines that can fail. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced the penalties today. They resolve a three-year government probe into the companies’ behavior involving recalls of multiple models dating to the 2011 model year. The agency says automakers have to recognize the urgency of safety recalls. Hyundai will pay $54 million and invest $40 million to improve safety operations. Another $46 million in penalties will be deferred as long as it meets safety conditions. Affiliated automaker Kia must pay $27 million and invest $16 million on safety performance measures. Another $27 million payment may be deferred.

UNDATED (AP) — The Trump administration is moving forward on gutting a longstanding federal protection for roughly 1,000 species of birds in the United States. Today’s move comes despite objections from former federal officials and many scientists that billions more birds will likely perish in coming decades as a result. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service published its assessment of the rule, a final step that means the rollback could become official in 30 days. Oil and gas and other industries had sought the rollback, which sharply limits federal prosecution for industry practices that kill migratory birds. Industry operations kill an estimated 450 million to 1.1 billion birds annually.