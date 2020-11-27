S&P record…Disney job cuts…Small business shopping

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — The S&P closed a shortened session at a record high Friday as investors continue to look forward to the distribution of a COVID-19 vaccine and relief for the economy. The benchmark index rose 0.2%, led by gains in technology companies, and closed at an all-time high of 3,638. Meanwhile, retailers were hoping that their slumping sales get a boost from shoppers on Black Friday but early indications are that store traffic was light.

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. is announcing plans to lay off 4,000 more employees largely due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The company has been limiting attendance at its parks and changing protocols to allow for social distancing. Officials haven’t specified the number of workers that would be affected in the Florida or California theme parks. Disney’s parks closed in March as the pandemic started spreading in the U.S. The Florida parks reopened in the summer, but the California parks have yet to reopen pending state and local government approvals.

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The family of an oil executive convicted and ordered to prison in Venezuela alongside five others is appealing directly to President Nicolás Maduro for mercy. José Pereira’s relatives sent a letter Friday asking Maduro to release all six men. The judge’s verdict came out a day earlier against the executives of Houston-based Citgo, owned by Venezuela’s PDVSA oil firm. Pereira’s family says he’s fighting several health problems and needs medical care. Pereira received a sentence of 13 years, longer than the others.

BEIJING (AP) — China has added wine to the growing list of Australian goods barred from its markets in a trade war against Australia over disputes including its support for an investigation into the origin of the coronavirus. The Ministry of Commerce imposed import taxes of up to 212% that Australia’s trade minister said will make Australian wine unsellable in China, his country’s biggest export market. Earlier, China stopped or reduced imports of beef, coal, barley, seafood, sugar and timber from Australia after it supported calls for an independent probe into the origin of the pandemic, which began in China in December.

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Issa Rae believes now is the time to support small businesses more than ever during the coronavirus pandemic. The “Insecure” star is urging people to shop locally as part of Small Business Saturday, a couple days after Thanksgiving. The Emmy-nominated actor says she’ll be purchasing products from a few Black-owned businesses in Los Angeles on Saturday. She’s also a co-owner of a coffee shop in Inglewood, California.