Stocks open higher on short trading day

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are rising on Wall Street at the start of today’s shortened trading session, led by technology companies. Stocks are set to end the abbreviated trading week with a gain, with investors encouraged by progress in getting a vaccine distributed and halting the pandemic’s grip on the global economy. Meanwhile, retailers are hoping that their slumping sales can get a boost from shoppers on Black Friday. U.S. markets close at 1 p.m. Eastern time after being shut for the Thanksgiving holiday.

NEW YORK (AP) — After months of slumping sales and businesses toppling into bankruptcy, Black Friday is offering a small beacon of hope. In normal times, Black Friday is the busiest shopping day of the year, drawing millions of shoppers eager to get started on their holiday spending. But these are not normal times. The economy is tanking and crowds are expected to be dramatically diminished as coronavirus cases spike and shoppers do more of their purchases online. Many retailers are beefing up their safety protocols, moving their doorbuster deals online and offering curbside pickup options.

LONDON (AP) — The owner of some of Britain’s best-known fashion chains like Topshop appears to be on the brink of collapse following the economic shock of the coronavirus pandemic. Arcadia Group said Friday in a statement that it is working on “contingency options to secure the future of the group’s brands.” It is another devastating blow to the British retailing sector in the run-up to the crucial Christmas trading period. Arcadia’s brands also include Burton, Miss Selfridge and Dorothy Perkins. Like others they have suffered during the pandemic and the associated restrictions on public life across the U.K.

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Christmas tree growers who have faced increased interest in artificial trees in recent years say demand for real, fresh-cut evergreens is strong this season. Wholesale growers and small farms alike say customers are showing up earlier than normal and there are more of them. More Americans are staying home for the holidays amid coronavirus restrictions and want a new — or renewed — tradition to end a dreary year on a happier note. Plus, the Christmas Tree Promotion Board says fresh-cut trees are largely displayed outside, where there’s a lower risk of viral spread.

DETROIT (AP) — The U.S. government’s road safety agency is investigating complaints that suspensions can fail on nearly 115,000 Tesla electric vehicles. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration says it has 43 complaints that linkages near the ball joints can fail, allowing contact between the tire and wheel liner. The probe, announced today on the agency’s website, covers 2015 through 2017 Model S sedans and 2016 through 2017 Model X SUVs. The agency says it will investigate how often the problem happens and the safety consequences. The probe could lead to a recall.