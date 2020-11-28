Saturday BusinessMinute

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — Wall Street closed out the holiday week with new highs for the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq. In Friday’s half-day session the S&P 500 rose 8.70 points, or 0.2%, and closed at an all-time high of 3,638.35. The Nasdaq also closed at a record, helped by gains in Apple, Tesla, Zoom and other tech companies. It rose 111 points, or 0.9%, to 12,205.85. The Dow Jones Industrial Average, which earlier this week crossed 30,000 for the first time, rose 38 points, or 0.1%, to 29,910.37.

UNDATED (AP) — Black Friday online sales hit a new record this year as pandemic-wary Americans filled virtual carts instead of real ones. Consumers spent an estimated $9 billion on U.S. retail websites on Black Friday, according to Adobe Analytics, which tracks online shopping. That was a 22% increase over the previous record of $7.4 billion in 2019. The company expects Monday to be the largest online sales day in U.S. history, with estimated spending of between $10.8 billion and $12.7 billion. Hot Wheels cars, Lego sets, Apple AirPods, Samsung televisions and video games were among the biggest sellers.

ATLANTA (AP) — A panel of U.S. advisers will meet next week to recommend who should be first in line for a COVID-19 vaccine. Experts have proposed giving the vaccine to health workers first. High priority also may be given to workers in essential industries, people with certain medical conditions and people age 65 and older. Tuesday’s meeting is for a panel that advises the government on who should get vaccines and when. Pfizer and its German partner have asked the Food and Drug Administration to allow emergency use of its vaccine candidate. The FDA’s scientific advisers meet next month to review the request.

UNDATED (AP) — A Big Boy restaurant in Michigan’s Thumb region has lost its name after the owners refused to stop indoor dining as part of statewide restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus. Customers were greeted with Sandusky Diner instead of Sandusky Big Boy, which the restaurant was called for 35 years. It was one of four eateries cited earlier this week for violating state orders. Three other establishments, including one of the restaurants, also had their liquor licenses suspended. Meanwhile, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer wants the Republican-controlled Legislature to approve a $100 million stimulus plan for families and small businesses hit hardest by the pandemic.

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Tony Hsieh (syeh), retired CEO of Las Vegas-based online shoe retailer Zappos.com, has died. He was 46. DTP Companies, which he founded, says in a statement that Hsieh was with family when he died Friday. KLAS-TV reports Downtown Partnership spokesperson Megan Fazio says Hsieh died in Connecticut. A lawyer for Hsieh told news outlets Hsieh had been injured in a house fire. Hsieh had retired from Zappos this year after 20 years leading the company. He also worked to revitalize the Las Vegas area. Zappos has shared a tribute on social media, calling Hsieh “a tremendous visionary and an incredible human being.”