Stocks pull back…Nearly 1.2 million fly…Fewer contracts

Biz/Tech

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. stocks are pulling back from their record levels as Wall Street puts a quiet coda on one of its most rocking months in decades. The S&P 500 was 0.7% lower in afternoon trading after more reports showed how the worsening pandemic is dragging down the economy in the near term. Despite the loss, the S&P 500 is still on track for a surge of 10.5% this month as investors latch onto hopes that the economy will get closer to normal next year. The Dow and Nasdaq were also weakening, though they remained close to their record levels.

UNDATED (AP) — The TSA says nearly 1.2 million people went through U.S. airports on Sunday. That’s the highest number since the coronavirus pandemic gripped the country back in March. And the uptick came despite the pleadings of public health experts for people to stay home over Thanksgiving to limit further spreading the virus. The Transportation Security Administration screened at least 1 million people on four of the last 10 days through Sunday. But that’s still far lower than normal.

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — The number of Americans signing contracts to buy homes fell for the second straight month as lack of available homes continue to stifle house hunters. The National Association of Realtors said Monday that its index of pending sales fell 1.1%, to 128.9 in October, down from a reading of 130.3 in September. Thanks to a red-hot summer, contract signings are still 20.2% ahead of where they were last year after lagging in early spring due to the coronavirus pandemic.

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Leaders of the OPEC cartel have adjourned their meeting on future oil production. A brief statement from the oil cartel’s headquarters said the talks ended and there was no announcement on whether to prolong previously agreed upon production cuts. Deliberations are to continue Tuesday, when non-OPEC countries like Russia will join the talks. The countries could to extend production cuts into the new year in an effort to boost prices. But it’s tricky to predict how much oil the world will need with coronavirus cases surging around the world.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Federal Communications Commission Chairman Ajit Pai, a Republican, says he is leaving the telecommunications regulator on Inauguration Day. President-elect Joe Biden will choose a new Democratic head for the agency. A new administration typically picks a new chairman. Pai has presided over a contentious FCC. He undid net neutrality rules that barred internet service providers like Comcast and AT&T from favoring some types of online traffic over others in 2017 and championed other deregulatory efforts.